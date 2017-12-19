Navy Decorates First Northern Female Commodore

BY JOY YESUFU, Abuja –

The Nigerian Navy yesterday decorated Jamila Malafa, with the rank of Navy Commodore, the first northern female commodore in the history of the Nigerian Navy.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Chief of Naval Staff Vice Admiral Ibok-Ette Ibas represented by the Chief of Policy and Plans, Rear Admiral Henry Babalola said by her discipline, resilience and commitment to the Nigerian Navy, she is eminently qualified to be the first northern female commodore.

He further said she has joined a very few crew of generals adding that there are very few women that will attain this rank in the Nigerian military. “It is a thing of pride and attaining this height, it is worth celebrating,” he said.

He also said the navy has exposed her to seminars, courses and trainings that have prepared her for this position praying that almighty God will help her.

In her response, Commodore Malafa assured the Nigerian Navy of her total commitment.