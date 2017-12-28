Aare Onakakanfo : You Have Our Support, Afenifere Tells Gani Adams

By Tope Fayehun, Akure

The pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere has thrown their weight behind the selection of Otunba Gani Adams as the 15th Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba nation by the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi.

The group gave their support on Thursday, during an historic visit of Adams to the National Leader of group, Pa Reuben Fasoranti at his residence in Akure, the Ondo state capital.

The leader of the group, Pa Reuben Fasoranti urged the Aare Onakakanfo Designate not to relent in defending the Yoruba course.

Fasoranti said ,”We are happy to have him. We are happy that he has emerged as a leader and We pledge our support for him and that he should have no fears at all.”

According to the Fasoranti, “We want him to rally the Yoruba people around so that they can speak with one voice.He has been playing the roles of a leader. We are very happy about him. That’s what we discussed.

” He has been doing it. He has been playing a prominent national role. He was at the national conference held in 2014.”

Addressing journalists after the visit, the Aare Ona Kakanfo Designate,said his visit to the Afenifere leaders was to seek their fatherly advice for his new task of uniting the Yoruba race worldwide.

Adams commended the Yoruba leaders for being in the forefront of just and equitable Nigeria through restructuring since 1960 independence.

He pointed out that solutions to various economic, political, religious and ethnic challenges facing the Nigeria had been well recommended in the Confab report that is awaiting the implementations of the federal government.

His words :”The country was so lucky in 2014. Chief Olu Falae is the person that led us to represent the south west at the national confab. We recommended 633 contexts to move this country forward but I don’t know the body language of Mr. President that refused to implement the outcome of that conference.

“Now, more than 15 states cannot pay the salary of their workers. How long shall we continue to be borrowing money to pay salary not to talk of infrastructure development?.

“Look at this year budget, federal government cannot implement 30 percent of the budget; I know that we are in trouble if this country is not restructured. I will continue to be agitating for restructuring until it is done”.

Afenifere leaders who received Otunba Adams included Chief Olu Falae, Basorun Sehinde Arogbofa, former Ondo state Speaker, Dr Bakkita Bello among others