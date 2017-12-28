Katsina Govt To Rehabilitate 34 Dams

The Katsina State Government is to rehabilitate and upgrade 34 earth dams in the 34 local government areas to provide water for dry  season farming.

Alhaji Shehu Ibrahim, the Managing Director of  Katsina State Agricultural and Rural Development Authority (KATARDA), said this while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Katsina.

“The  rehabilitation of the dams is  part of  the constituency projects of the 34 members of Katsina State House of Assembly.

“The earth dams will be upgraded so as to contain more water for  irrigation farming in the state.

“Supply of enough water is the backbone of irrigation farming and the government is ready to assist its farmers to cultivate more cash crops and food crops, ” he said.

Ibrahim also  said the state government had procured enough fertiliser for the 2018 dry season farming.

“The fertiliser will be distributed to the farmers through their  cooperative societies.

“The state government has  also procured improved variety of seedlings and chemicals for spraying of farms.

“We have procured improved varieties  of  seedlings for  beans, groundnut, maize and  Irish potatoes from Institute of Agricultural Research, Ahmadu Bello University,  Zaria, ” he said.

He called on farmers to prepare their farms  and start planting the seedlings  in time for  dry season farming. (NAN)

