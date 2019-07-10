COVER STORIES
APC Releases Timetable For Kogi, Bayelsa Gov’ship Polls
The All Progressives Congress (APC) has released the timetable and schedule of activities for the conduct of the 2019 governorship primaries to select its flag bearers for November 16 Kogi and Bayelsa governorship polls.
This was contained in a statement signed by its national organising Secretary, Mr Emma Ibediro in Abuja, yesterday.
Ibediro said that the timetable and schedule for the conduct of primaries are in line with the provision of the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended) and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) guidelines.
“In line with the provision of the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended) and INEC guidelines, the APC hereby releases this time-table and schedule of activities for the conduct of the 2019 Governorship Primary Elections in Kogi and Bayelsa States,’’ he said.
According to him, sales of expression of interest and nomination forms will hold between July 10, and August 20, 2019 at APC National Secretariat.
“Last day for submission of completed forms is Wednesday August 21, 2019 at APC National Secretariat.
“Screening of aspirants will hold on Thursday August 22, 2019 while screening appeal is Friday August 23, 2019,’’ the party’s organising secretary said.
He said primary election will hold on Aug. 29, 2019 while election appeal has been slated for Monday September 2, 2019.
“Purchase of forms and Expression of Interest is N2.5 million, while nomination form is N20 million.
“There shall be no separate charge for deputy.
“Female aspirants and physically challenged aspirants 50 per cent of the prescribed fees for each position.
“All payments should be made in full directly into the designated bank accounts of the APC,’’ he said.
