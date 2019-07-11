Confab: Ondo APC leaders Call For Change Of Venue Over Threat To Life

A group of leaders and stakeholders in the Ondo state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has called on the national leadership to change the venue of its planned confab from Akure to another state in the southwest, over security concerns.

The group, under the aegis of Concern Leaders Forum in a communique after its meeting at the home of a former Deputy Governor Alli Olanusi , said the confab should be shifted to a neutral place in Lagos State or any other State in Southwest except Ekiti State.

The concerned leaders alleged that they have reliably gathered that thugs led by members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) have been mobilised to disrupt the gathering and also unleash mayhem on leaders of the party who are critics of the state Governor over alleged anti-party activities.

The group also called for equitable representations of all Stakeholders and interest groups in the state chapter of the party for there to be any meaningful discussion on the way forward for the great party.

While passing a vote of no confidence on the State Chairman of the party Ade Adetimehin and his executives, the stakeholders called for his removal.

According to the communique reads: “we are surprised that a Confab initially slated for the attendance of a few APC Leaders to find solution to the crisis bedeviling the Party in Ondo State has been turned to a jamboree and all common affairs as Caretaker Chairmen of all the 18 Local Governments in Ondo State, Commissioners, House of Assembly Members and all other Political appointees who are not part of this meeting based on the original plan have been directed by the Team Aketi to mobilize minimum of 180 people each from the 18 Local Governments to the venue with pro-Aketi placards to create a subterfuge and deception of our Party Leaders coming for the said Confab. We recall that all these people mentioned above worked for Action Alliance in the last election which led to the failure of our Party in Ondo State.

“That we have written several letters of protest, petitions and have made several representations to the Party at the National Level analyzing the problems of APC in Ondo State but the Party has ignored all the Letters and representations and forge ahead as if nothing is wrong with reckless abundant.

“That we cannot sit down in any meeting in which Mr. Ade Adetimehin who openly campaigned for Action Alliance in Ondo State at the expense of our Party will sit down as the State Chairman of APC in Ondo State as we do not know when Mr. Ade Adetimehin decamped back to APC after the last election. It is on record the Mr. Ade Adetimehin lost all the elections in his unit, ward and Local Government to PDP, SDP and AA based on his alliance against our great Party.

“That the Party should not lose sight of the adverse implication of not applying the relevant sanctions provided in Article 21 of APC Constitution 2014 as Amended against anyone who is guilty of anti-party activities without exception. Meeting with members of AA led by Ade Adetimehin at the Confab will only encourage indiscipline and discourage hard work and loyalty among genuine APC Members and Leaders.

“That we are surprised that the Leadership of the party has ignored all those that are involved in anti-party activities that led to the failure of President Muhammadu Buhari and our National Assembly Candidates in Ondo State at the last election and the Party Leadership has now called those who worked for AA for a Confab while leaving out the genuine Members and Leaders of APC in Ondo State.

“That the Governor Ondo State has refused to patronize the genuine APC Members with appointment but instead, the Governor has been appointing and compensating members of AA AND ZLP into positions in Ondo State thereby discouraging hard-work and encouraging anti-party activities in Ondo State.