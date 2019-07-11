CRIME
‘How I Escaped Being killed By Sniper’
An Ijaw activist in Gelegele community of Edo State, Olu Omaghomi, yesterday narrated how he was made to drink a substance meant to kill him by his abductors.
Omaghomi told newsmen in Benin that for three days he spent with his abductors, deep into the forest between Ologbo in Edo and Koko in Delta State; it was by the grace of God that he is alive to narrate his story.
He was kidnapped on Monday, July 1, 2019 along Airport Road, Benin City by eight armed men in two vehicles and escaped from his abductors on Wednesday July 3.
Omaghomi said that for the three days that he was in captivity he was not fed with any food nor was he given water to drink.
He said that although he was not beaten, he went through hell as his hands were tied all through the days he spent in the forest.
The activist said: “How i managed to escape from my abductors is a miracle. İ went without water and food for three days and almost lost my sense of reasoning.
“They had prepared concoction to forcefully make me drink but I managed to gulp somehow and later spat it out without their knowledge. However, when they discovered that nothing happened to me, they sent one of the boys to town to buy the deadly Sniper that was meant for me to drink.
“İt was at this point that I muster courage to help myself to escape and miraculously, it worked. When I saw others went to smoke leaving just one of them, I told him I was pressed and he untied me. That was how I trekked for several hours to find myself outside the forest,” he said.
Omaghomi said his abductors kept him for reasons he was yet to ascertain.
“They kept making contact and saying they were waiting for instruction from their master who they called ‘General’,” he said.
MOST READ
Ekiti Pays Fayose’s Appointees Outstanding Salaries, Allowances
Ekiti State Government has paid the outstanding salaries and allowances owed the outgone members of the State Civil Service Commission...
Sanwo-Olu Assures Of Quality Healthcare Delivery
Wife of Lagos State Governor, Dr Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu has assured residents of the state of the commitment of the present...
Hijab: Parents Petition DSS, NHRC Over Harassment, Intimidation
The crisis rocking the University of Ibadan International School (USIS) over the use of Hijab by female students has taken...
Court Remands Man Over Rape Of Minor In Osun
An Osun Magistrates’ Court sitting in Ile-Ife on Friday remanded 20-year-old Akindoyin Timileyin, over alleged rape of a minor. Timileyin...
NSE Market Indices Drop Further By 0.51% On Sell Pressure
The crucial market indicators of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) sustained downward mood, dropping further by 0.51 per cent. Specifically,...
NIS ‘ll Benefit More From Domestication of Passport Production – Babandede
The Comptroller General, Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Muhammad Babandede has expressed the optimism they stand to benefit more from the...
Teenager Charged With Defiling 4-Year-Old In Bathroom
An Ikeja Chief Magistrate’s Court on Friday granted bail in the sum of N200,000 to a teenager (name withheld), who...
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS12 hours ago
Ruga, A Right Not Privilege For Fulanis – Gov Badaru
- POLITICS14 hours ago
37 Kogi APC Gov’ship Aspirants Back Indirect Primaries
- FEATURES16 hours ago
Kano Gov’ship Election And The Intrigues
- COVER STORIES13 hours ago
Containers Of Power Transmission Equipment Missing At Ports
- NEWS5 hours ago
BREAKING: PMB Declares 6 Months Amnesty Window For Migrants
- NEWS23 hours ago
Ex-Militant Leaders Commend PMB Omo-Agege’s Appointment
- NEWS22 hours ago
El-Zakzaky’s Followers Stage Protest In Lagos
- POLITICS22 hours ago
Server controversy: Come Out With Evidences, Frank Tasks Nigerians