Brazil’s President Bolsonaro Offers US Ambassador Job To Son

2 days ago

Jair Bolsonaro, the far-right president of Brazil, has invited his son to become ambassador to the US.

Eduardo Bolsonaro, 35, who is currently serving as a congressman and advises his father on foreign affairs, told reporters he would accept the post if it were offered.

The position of ambassador has been vacant since April.

Mr Bolsonaro was elected last year after a successful campaign he said had been inspired by Donald Trump.

Eduardo would have to resign as a congressman if he did take up the position of ambassador.

The appointment hinges on his son accepting the position, the president said

“I don’t want to decide his future for him if the legislation says he has to renounce his position,” Mr Bolsonaro was quoted as saying by Reuters news agency.

Eduardo Bolsonaro has been dubbed Brazil’s “shadow foreign minister” at the Brazilian foreign ministry because of the strong influence he has on his father’s foreign policy ideas, BBC Americas editor Candace Piette reports.

Both the president and his son have a pro-US stance, breaking with Brazil’s traditionally more cautious position, and Eduardo is openly pro-Israeli, whereas in the past Brazil has been careful not to offend Arab nations. Mr Bolsonaro uses several of his family members as official advisers. His eldest son, Flavio, is a senator, while Carlos Bolsonaro is a Rio de Janeiro city council member.

Mr Trump is also known for appointing family members to political positions. On the White House website, his daughter Ivanka Trump is listed as an adviser to the president, focussing on “the education and economic empowerment of women and their families as well as job creation and economic growth”.

 

BBC

 

