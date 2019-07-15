FOOTBALL
19M Ticket Requests For Euro 2020 Games, Says UEFA
UEFA has received 19.3 million ticket requests for Euro 2020 matches in the first phase of ticket sales, the European governing body said on Monday.
UEFA said that 1.9 million requests alone were placed for the July 12, 2020, final at London’s Wembley Stadium, 22 times the stadium capacity.
Tickets for the London semi-finals and group matches in Munich and Amsterdam were also in high demand.
The 19.3 million requests by far exceed the 11 million from the same phase at Euro 2016 in France.
UEFA said that requests came from 213 countries.
In all, three million tickets are up for sale for next year’s tournament with 24 teams and 51 games in 12 countries.
UEFA will distribute 1.5 million tickets by lot before the end of the month from the first phase which ended on July 12.
In the next phase in December after the group draw fans can request tickets via the participating national federations.
MOST READ
Gov. Ihedioha Advocates Drug-free Nigeria
Imo State Governor, Chief Emeka Ihedioha, on Thursday in Owerri, called for a drug-free Nigeria to ensure the safety of...
Order To Shut Down Edo State House Of Assembly Is Unconstitutional – PDP
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says the order by the House of Representatives asking the Police and the Department of State...
DPR Seals 25 Filling Stations In Kano For Various Offences
The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) has sealed 25 filling stations in Kano for various offences, the News Agency of...
FG To Supply 10% Of India Crude Demands
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) says it will continue to supply 10 per cent of India’s crude oil demand...
Senate Confirms Galadima As NIPSS DG, NCC Commissioners
The Senate confirmed the appointment of Prof Habu S. Galadima as the substantive Director General (DG), National Institute for Policy...
Court Adjourns el- Zakzaky’s Application For Medical Attention To July 29
Kaduna State High Court adjourned hearing in the application for permission to travel to India for medical attention filed by...
I Defiled My 15-year-old Daughter To Protect Her, Says Night Guard
A 37-year-old night guard, Wasiu Orilonise on Thursday told an Ibadan Chief Magistrate’s Court sitting in Iwo road, Ibadan, Oyo...
MOST POPULAR
-
COVER STORIES14 hours ago
Remain Where You Are, PMB Tells Herdsmen
-
NEWS14 hours ago
Gov Matawalle And The Cheering News From Zamfara
-
COVER STORIES14 hours ago
Super Eagles Pip Tunisia To Claim 8th AFCON Bronze
-
COVER STORIES14 hours ago
Presidential Tribunal Summons INEC Chairman, Zamfara REC
-
COVER STORIES14 hours ago
‘Nigeria Loses N580bn Annually To Needless Tax Incentives’
-
COLUMNS14 hours ago
National Conference For National Confusion
-
NEWS8 hours ago
Yoruba Youths Back Northern Elders On Return Of Herdsmen
-
SPORTS14 hours ago
I Want To Leave, Neymar Tells PSG