Kano Govt Moves Against Street Begging

2 hours ago

Kano State Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, has reiterated his administration’s determination to stop beggars and almajiris from roaming the streets seeking for alms in the state.

Ganduje stated this while addressing the new House of Representatives’ Majority Leader, Alhaji Alhassan Ado Doguwa and the people of his constituency, who paid him a courtesy call at Government House, Kano on Sunday.

He said, “I holistically consider free and compulsory education as my major cardinal thrust considering the compelling need for me to take millions of kids out of school to access education.’

He said that the practice must stop as Islam frowned at begging as a means of livelihood.

“Begging under whatever guise is not legitimised in Islam and I am determined to stop it at all costs.

“All those that see begging as Islamic are ignorant of the Islamic law.

‘‘I have made it explicitly clear that my government is on course to introduce compulsory and free education at primary and secondary school levels in the state,’’ Ganduje said.

According to him, the state government conceived the idea of creating new additional emirates for the overall development of the areas affected in the face of the prevailing challenges.

“Those opposing the creation of the new emirates are only being myopic and inconsiderate because they have failed to see things beyond their noses.

“We have created the four new emirates not with the intention of offending or hurting anyone but to ensure even development,” Ganduje said.

He said his administration was a government of continuity and that he would leave no stone unturned in forging ahead with notable developmental projects left by his predecessors.

He gave assurance that he would complete all the abandoned five- kilometre road dual carriageways in all the headquarters of 44 local government areas of the state.

In his remarks, Alhaji Alhassan Ado-Doguwa said the people of Doguwa and Tudun-Wada Federal constituency were at the Government House to express their gratitude to Ganduje over the role he played in ensuring that he became House Majority leader.

“We are here to thank you for the pivotal role you played in realising my ambition of becoming the House majority leader of the lower chamber of the National Assembly,” he said.

