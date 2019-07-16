NEWS
Court Remands Man In Prison Custody Over Car Theft In Osun
An Osun State Magistrates’ Court sitting in Ile-Ife on Tuesday remanded one Hammed Ajala, 37 in Ile-Ife prison custody over allegation of car theft.
Though Ajala pleaded not guilty to the three-count charge of conspiracy, stealing and breach of peace preferred against, Magistrate Olukunle Owolawi refused his bail plea.
The police prosecutor, Inspector Abdullahi Emmanuel, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Nov 11, 2018 around 1:30 pm at Orange area, Ile-Ife.
He submitted that the defendant conspired with others now at large to commit felony to wit: stealing.
He added that Hammed Ajala stole Dr Emmanuel Ajenifuja’s Toyota Camry Saloon car with Reg No: AAA 66 AH that worth N1.15million.
According to him, the defendant conducted themselves in a manner that may likely cause the breach of peace by changing the plate number of Dr Emmanuel Ajenifuja’s vehicle to his own.
The prosecutor stated further that the offence contravened sections 249(d), 390(9) and 516 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun, 2002
The Defence Counsel, Mr. Ben Adirieje, pleaded for the bail of his client in most liberal term and pledged that his client would stand his case.
Magistrate Owolawi who refused the bail plea ordered for the remand of the defendant in Ile-Ife prison custody as he adjourned the case until July 18, for ruling on bail.
MOST READ
Christine Lagarde Resigns As IMF MD
Christine Lagarde, the Managing Director, International Monetary Fund (IMF), has resigned, the IMF says. The Executive Board of the fund...
Court Remands Man In Prison Custody Over Car Theft In Osun
An Osun State Magistrates’ Court sitting in Ile-Ife on Tuesday remanded one Hammed Ajala, 37 in Ile-Ife prison custody over...
Lawmaker Assures Of NASS Support To Make Nigeria Safe
A member of the House of Representatives from Ekiti, Hon. Yemi Adaramodu has assured that the ninth National Assembly will...
Nigerian Students Get $7.5m In Scholarships From US Universities
About 303 Nigerian students have received no less than $7.5 million in full or partial scholarships from 225 American universities...
Court Freezes Firms’ Accounts Over Alleged N125m Fraud
Justice Nicholas Oweibo of the Federal High Court in Lagos on Tuesday placed a no debit order ordered on two...
Ekiti NGOs Hail Mrs. Fayemi On Gender Rights Protection
The coalition of the Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs), in Ekiti State have lauded the first lady of Ekiti State, Erelu Bisi Fayemi...
Cuba Seeks Nigeria’s Support To End U.S Blockade
The Cuban government has urged Nigeria to throw its weight behind the country in its quest to pressure the United...
MOST POPULAR
-
OPINION17 hours ago
Kogi 2019: Whither Governor Yahaya Bello (I)
-
COVER STORIES17 hours ago
Army Redeploys Lt Gen Adeosun, 32 Others In Major Shakeup
-
FEATURES17 hours ago
Dissecting Akpabio’s Many Battles
-
COVER STORIES17 hours ago
Mixed Reactions Trail OBJ’s Latest Missive To PMB
-
FEATURES17 hours ago
When Will Ondo APC Crisis Be Over?
-
BUSINESS17 hours ago
NERC Moves To Stop Arbitrary Estimated Billing
-
NEWS24 hours ago
‘Investigative, Digital Story-telling, Proper Response For Current Challenges’
-
COLUMNS16 hours ago
Edo Assembly Imbroglio, A Necessary Distraction