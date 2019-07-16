Connect with us
Advertise With Us

NEWS

Court Remands Man In Prison Custody Over Car Theft In Osun

Published

25 mins ago

on

An Osun State Magistrates’ Court sitting in Ile-Ife on Tuesday remanded one Hammed Ajala, 37 in Ile-Ife prison custody over allegation of car theft.

Though Ajala pleaded not guilty to the three-count charge of conspiracy, stealing and breach of peace preferred against, Magistrate Olukunle Owolawi refused his bail plea.

The police prosecutor, Inspector Abdullahi Emmanuel, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Nov 11, 2018 around 1:30 pm at Orange area, Ile-Ife.

He submitted that the defendant conspired with others now at large to commit felony to wit: stealing.

He added that Hammed Ajala stole Dr Emmanuel Ajenifuja’s Toyota Camry Saloon car with Reg No: AAA 66 AH that worth N1.15million.

According to him, the defendant conducted themselves in a manner that may likely cause the breach of peace by changing the plate number of Dr Emmanuel Ajenifuja’s vehicle to his own.

The prosecutor stated further that the offence contravened sections 249(d), 390(9) and 516 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun, 2002

The Defence Counsel, Mr. Ben Adirieje, pleaded for the bail of his client in most liberal term and pledged that his client would stand his case.

Magistrate Owolawi who refused the bail plea ordered for the remand of the defendant in Ile-Ife prison custody as he adjourned the case until July 18, for ruling on bail.

 

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
BRAND NEW SOLUTION!!! - Click he To Enlarge Your Manhood Size By An Extra 3.7 Inches In Just 28 Days,Get An Iron Rock-Hard Erection Today,And Last Over 35 Minutes Per Round,In Bed With A Woman Tonight.
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST READ

NEWS18 mins ago

Christine Lagarde Resigns As IMF MD

Christine Lagarde, the Managing Director, International Monetary Fund (IMF), has resigned, the IMF says. The Executive Board of the fund...
NEWS25 mins ago

Court Remands Man In Prison Custody Over Car Theft In Osun

An Osun State Magistrates’ Court sitting in Ile-Ife on Tuesday remanded one Hammed Ajala, 37 in Ile-Ife prison custody over...
NEWS32 mins ago

Lawmaker Assures Of NASS Support To Make Nigeria Safe

A member of the House of Representatives from Ekiti, Hon. Yemi Adaramodu has assured that the ninth National Assembly will...
Scholarship logo Scholarship logo
NEWS38 mins ago

Nigerian Students Get $7.5m In Scholarships From US Universities

About 303 Nigerian students have received no less than $7.5 million in full or partial scholarships from 225 American universities...
NEWS50 mins ago

Court Freezes Firms’ Accounts Over Alleged N125m Fraud

Justice Nicholas Oweibo of the Federal High Court in Lagos on Tuesday placed a no debit order ordered on two...
NEWS1 hour ago

Ekiti NGOs Hail Mrs. Fayemi On Gender Rights Protection

The coalition of the Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs), in Ekiti State have lauded the first lady of Ekiti State, Erelu Bisi Fayemi...
Cuba and Nigeria Cuba and Nigeria
NEWS1 hour ago

Cuba Seeks Nigeria’s Support To End U.S Blockade

The Cuban government has urged Nigeria to throw its weight behind the country in its quest to pressure the United...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: