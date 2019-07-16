NEWS
Cuba Seeks Nigeria’s Support To End U.S Blockade
The Cuban government has urged Nigeria to throw its weight behind the country in its quest to pressure the United States government blockade on the North American country.
Speaking during a one day symposium with a theme: “The Challenge of Afro-Cuba Relations in Building A New Humanity” held at the Nasarawa State University to mark the 45th Anniversary of Nigeria-Cuba relations, the Cuban Ambassador to Nigeria, Carlos Trejo said Cuba has a brotherly tie with Nigeria.
The Cuban ambassador said the US blockade which has lasted almost 60 years is the longest single blockade of any country in history.
He said Cuba has prospered despite what he described as “imperialist aggressiveness from United States of America”, stressing that the country has achieves one of the best healthcare system as well as education in the world.
He noted that “Cuba is subjected to a strong and genocidal economic, commercial and financial blockade for almost 60 consecutive years by successive governments of the United States.”
“They intend to suffocate us, to recolonize us again and silence our courage and solidarity as a people. To prevent us from continuing to help countries, by sending teachers and doctors or contribute to the human capital development goals that the third world countries needed.
“A renewed fierce attempt to destroy our life projects and development, using all conceivable methods and also trying to justify the blockade is still upon us. But despite all the imperialist aggressiveness, recurrence of attempts to affect us economically, the Cubans will continue to share with our African brothers, not what we have in excess or enough to cover the needs of our people.”
Meanwhile, the Nigerian Movement of Solidarity with Cuba, led by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has urged the Cuban government to improve it support to the Nigerian government in the area of healthcare so as to end medical tourism in the country.
The movement said the Cuban people have the fundamental right to decide its political system without interference, stressing that the economic embargo which stops Cuba from freely accessing the international market and trading with other countries, is counterproductive, unhelpful and should be lifted without further delay.
MOST READ
Christine Lagarde Resigns As IMF MD
Christine Lagarde, the Managing Director, International Monetary Fund (IMF), has resigned, the IMF says. The Executive Board of the fund...
Court Remands Man In Prison Custody Over Car Theft In Osun
An Osun State Magistrates’ Court sitting in Ile-Ife on Tuesday remanded one Hammed Ajala, 37 in Ile-Ife prison custody over...
Lawmaker Assures Of NASS Support To Make Nigeria Safe
A member of the House of Representatives from Ekiti, Hon. Yemi Adaramodu has assured that the ninth National Assembly will...
Nigerian Students Get $7.5m In Scholarships From US Universities
About 303 Nigerian students have received no less than $7.5 million in full or partial scholarships from 225 American universities...
Court Freezes Firms’ Accounts Over Alleged N125m Fraud
Justice Nicholas Oweibo of the Federal High Court in Lagos on Tuesday placed a no debit order ordered on two...
Ekiti NGOs Hail Mrs. Fayemi On Gender Rights Protection
The coalition of the Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs), in Ekiti State have lauded the first lady of Ekiti State, Erelu Bisi Fayemi...
Cuba Seeks Nigeria’s Support To End U.S Blockade
The Cuban government has urged Nigeria to throw its weight behind the country in its quest to pressure the United...
MOST POPULAR
-
OPINION17 hours ago
Kogi 2019: Whither Governor Yahaya Bello (I)
-
COVER STORIES17 hours ago
Army Redeploys Lt Gen Adeosun, 32 Others In Major Shakeup
-
FEATURES17 hours ago
Dissecting Akpabio’s Many Battles
-
COVER STORIES17 hours ago
Mixed Reactions Trail OBJ’s Latest Missive To PMB
-
FEATURES17 hours ago
When Will Ondo APC Crisis Be Over?
-
BUSINESS17 hours ago
NERC Moves To Stop Arbitrary Estimated Billing
-
NEWS24 hours ago
‘Investigative, Digital Story-telling, Proper Response For Current Challenges’
-
COLUMNS16 hours ago
Edo Assembly Imbroglio, A Necessary Distraction