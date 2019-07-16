FOOTBALL
Harry Maguire Wants Leicester City Exit
Harry Maguire has told Brendan Rodgers and his Leicester team-mates he wants to leave during this transfer window, Sky Sports News understands.
The Foxes want record fee for Maguire, with Manchester United and Manchester City leading race to sign England defender
The England defender is a target for both Manchester United and Manchester City, and Leicester have told him he can leave if their valuation is met.
Maguire made it clear he wants to leave the King Power Stadium at the end of last week during the Foxes’ pre-season trip to France.
Leicester want a world-record fee for a defender – currently the £75m Liverpool paid Southampton for Virgil van Dijk – if they are to allow Maguire to leave.
They are yet to receive a bid that matches their valuation, although Manchester United lead the race for Maguire’s signature after offering £70m earlier this month.
Manchester City have indicated they are willing to match their rivals’ bid, but Leicester have told both clubs and Maguire the offer will need to be higher if a deal is to be reached.
