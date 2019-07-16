WORLD
PM May Keeps Talking To Businesses As Brexit Nears
British Prime Minister, Theresa May, on Tuesday told her top ministers to keep engaging with businesses over Brexit, and that firms expect her successor to keep up infrastructure investment and continue developing an industrial strategy.
“The PM noted the resilience of the economy in spite the uncertainty of recent years and the importance for the government to keep engaging intensely with business as we approach and after we leave the EU,” May’s spokeswoman said.
The comments came as May reported the findings of her meetings with different business groups in recent months, and just over a week before she hands over power to a new prime minister.
“She said there had been a common theme of messaging from businesses which included further investment in infrastructure outside London and the South East, and further support for the industrial strategy,” May’s spokeswoman said.
“Businesses expect these proposals to be reflected in future policy initiatives.”
Later on Tuesday, May is due to meet business leaders from the industrial, infrastructure and manufacturing sectors – one of five consultation groups she set up in November 2018 to try to improve relations with business over Brexit.
