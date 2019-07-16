FOOTBALL
PSG Complete €32M Abdou Diallo Deal
Paris Saint-Germain have signed Abdou Diallo from Borussia Dortmund, the French side announced on Tuesday.
Diallo moves to the Parc des Princes in a €32 million (£29m/$36m) deal, ending his stay in the Bundesliga after just one season.
The centre-back joined Dortmund from Mainz ahead of the 2018-19 season and made 28 Bundesliga appearances and 38 appearances across all competitions in his only campaign for the club.
“It is a great honour to be involved with such a prestigious club as Paris Saint-Germain,” Diallo said.
“I have always said that the Parisian project was very attractive. Joining the capital club is another important step in my career.
“I am committed to giving my all for my new club and look forward to bringing my qualities and desire to this team renowned for its high quality and high ambitions.”
Formerly a part of the Monaco academy, the French defender now moves to rivals PSG to add a bit of youth to the club’s backline.
Diallo has made 10 appearances in Ligue 1 before moving to Germany, making five appearances for AS Monaco during both the 2014-15 and 2016-17 seasons ahead of his move to Mainz.
MOST READ
Obaseki Has No Plan To Leave APC, Says Aide
The Special Adviser to Edo State Governor on Political and Community Matters, Chief Osaro Idah, has said that Governor Godwin...
SMEDAN Move To Develop MSMEs in Edo, Commends Gov. Obaseki
The Director General/Chief Executive Officer of Small Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria, (SMEDAN), Dikko Radda, on Tuesday has expressed...
Senate To Expedite Action On SURCON Act Amendment Bill
The Senate has avowed to work towards speedy passage of the bill seeking amendments to Surveyors Council of Nigeria (SURCON)...
Soyinka Denies Criticising PMB’s Administration
Nobel laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka on Tuesday denied comments attributed to him in a national Newspaper on the administration of...
Navy Releases List Of Successful Candidates In 2019 Aptitude Test
The Nigerian Navy has released the list of successful candidates in its 2019 Recruitment Aptitude Test. The Director Information Commodore...
Ekiti Lifts Rainstorm Victims With Cash Gifts, Relief Materials
About 600 victims of the rainstorm that wreaked havoc h in Ekiti State on Tuesday got relief materials and cash...
Man Commits Suicide In UBTH
A patient has reportedly committed suicide at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital, UBTH. The ugly incident occurred at the...
MOST POPULAR
-
OPINION15 hours ago
Kogi 2019: Whither Governor Yahaya Bello (I)
-
COVER STORIES16 hours ago
Army Redeploys Lt Gen Adeosun, 32 Others In Major Shakeup
-
FEATURES15 hours ago
Dissecting Akpabio’s Many Battles
-
FEATURES15 hours ago
When Will Ondo APC Crisis Be Over?
-
COVER STORIES16 hours ago
Mixed Reactions Trail OBJ’s Latest Missive To PMB
-
BUSINESS15 hours ago
NERC Moves To Stop Arbitrary Estimated Billing
-
NEWS22 hours ago
‘Investigative, Digital Story-telling, Proper Response For Current Challenges’
-
COLUMNS15 hours ago
Edo Assembly Imbroglio, A Necessary Distraction