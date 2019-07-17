NEWS
2 In Police Net For Kidnapping 19-year-old Boy In Lagos
Operatives of State Criminal Bureau (CIB) and Technical Intelligence Unit (TIU) of Lagos State Police Command said they have arrested two suspected kidnappers namely Thoa Akorede and Muhibudeen Akorede over Kidnap for ransom in Lagos.
It was gathered that the suspected Kidnappers were arrested recently by Operatives of the State Intelligence Bureau (SIB) following a petition referred to the Command by the Force Headquarters Abuja to Ibadan Oyo State.
The Operatives acted on credible intelligence with the support of Technical Intelligence Unit (TIU) led to the arrested of two the suspects at Ibadan in Oyo State and victim one Mathew Isichei chukwuebuka ’19-year old was rescued.
It was gathered that, the victim has been in their custody for a period of nine days without being fed.
In his statement, the victim stated that he was called through his phone and that he doesn’t know how he got to Ibadan,
He said that on arrival, he was given something from a black pot to eat, that he lost his senses and was ordered to surrender his phone to them and the phone was programmed to reject any incoming calls except the only line that they were demanding the ransom through.
According to him, they collected all the money in his possession and were demanding for more, adding that he was taken to an ATM point where they withdrew the sum of N10,000 from his account.
‘’They demanded the sum of thirty million Naira (30,000,000) to be paid into the victim’s bank account as ransom. The victim has since been reunited with his family. The suspects were charged to Court and remanded in prison custody
