Access Bank Treats Customers With XclusivePlus

Acess Bank Plc said it is adding value to customers through its XclusivePlus, a product meant for customers to enjoy the summer holiday.

In a press release by the bank, it revealed that luxury is often associated with the very rich and wealthy; after all, the finest things in life must be paid for, saying that while the specifics of what makes up an affluent living vary on a personal level, most people would describe it as enjoying premium goods and services, all of which do come at a cost.

According to the Bank, for many average affluent individuals, a life of luxury remains a dream. However, for as low as N5,999 per month, Access Bank will help customers live this dream with the unique XclusivePlus service, a package that gives you a luxurious life on a not-so-luxury budget.

XclusivePlus is a premium service that is available to any customer of the bank that appreciates preferential treatment. It is a subscription-based service that costs you N5,999 a month in exchange for unique services that suit your lifestyle needs.

Head, Consumer Proposition, Access Bank, Adaeze Ume, said that the introduction of Xclusiveplus followed a survey conducted among the bank’s customers, which revealed a rise in customers’ expenditure on luxury travel, luxury experiences and luxury products.

He said: “It is a premium lifestyle offering specifically designed to provide customers with the exceptional service and exclusive privileges that they deserve.” Ume added that “It was launched in October 2018 and today has thousands of subscribers who understand the value of the proposition.”

“It takes less than two minutes to subscribe to XclusivePlus with only N5, 999. One can also choose to make an upfront payment for one year and get a 20 per cent discount to enjoy a bouquet of benefits, such as, free upgrade to a Visa Signature debit card, a debit card with access to local and international spend, travel in style with free access to over 800 premium airport lounges globally.’’