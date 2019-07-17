Connect with us
Advertise With Us

NEWS

Group Faults Obasanjo’s Open Letter To PMB

Published

34 mins ago

on

A good governance advocacy group, the Unity House Foundation (UHF), has faulted the recent open letter written by former President Olusegun Obasanjo to President Muhammadu Buhari.

UHF Convener, Kingsley Wenenda Wali, who disclosed this yesterday, in an interview with newsmen in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, said Obasanjo’s letter was not in good test.

Wali stated that the former President has an unfiltered access to Buhari to express his views and wondered why he opted for an open letter.

The UHF leader noted that the action of former President Obasanjo is becoming unstatemanly.

He said: “As the former President of this country, he has an unfiltered access to the President of this country. He should have explored that. If it becomes obvious that the President does not want to see him, then he can go public.

“Until then, he should have explored all opportunities of having a conversation with the President and the administration at the highest level of consultation.

“It is motivated by other things to the best of my knowledge. All we need to understand is that he is not speaking for Nigerians, h is speaking for himself.”

Wali, who is also a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), challenged the former President on his statement on Boko Haram.

He said contrary to Obasanjo’s claims, insurgency in the North-East and parts of North-West, have been substantial tackled and reduced to the fringes of Lake Chad.

Wali said: “Almost everywhere in the North, they were talking about Boko Haram. They did stretch their business up to Kano, Kaduna, Abuja and Kogi. People in Abuja lived in the mortal fear of Boko Haram attack.

“Of course, you still remember the United Nations building, you remember the Nyanya bombing and all of those. Did those things happen under General Buhari? That answer is no.

“What is significant is that there is no life that is not important; every life is important.”

 

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
BRAND NEW SOLUTION!!! - Click he To Enlarge Your Manhood Size By An Extra 3.7 Inches In Just 28 Days,Get An Iron Rock-Hard Erection Today,And Last Over 35 Minutes Per Round,In Bed With A Woman Tonight.
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST READ

EDUCATION6 mins ago

Kaduna Govt. To Go After Underperforming Private Schools – Commissioner

The Kaduna State Government says it will go after underperforming private schools and shut them as part of efforts to...
FEATURES8 mins ago

El Chapo: How Mexico’s Drug Kingpin Fell Victim To His Own Legend

Caked in filth, the world’s most powerful drug baron hauled himself from a manhole. For Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán, whose...
NEWS29 mins ago

Pakistan Arrests Accused Mastermind Of Mumbai Attacks

Pakistan authorities on Wednesday arrested Hafiz Saeed, the alleged mastermind of a four-day militant attack on Mumbai in 2008, on...
NEWS34 mins ago

Group Faults Obasanjo’s Open Letter To PMB

A good governance advocacy group, the Unity House Foundation (UHF), has faulted the recent open letter written by former President...
NEWS38 mins ago

Wild Elephant Kills Man In Nepal

A 62 year old man has been killed by a wild elephant in a village near a national park in...
NEWS46 mins ago

Scores Killed, Millions Displaced As Monsoon Batters South Asia

More than 200 people have been killed and millions displaced as seasonal monsoon rains triggered floods, landslides and building collapses...
NEWS1 hour ago

Bayelsa Guber: APC Adopts Direct Mode For Primaries

Members of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Bayelsa State has adopted the direct system of primaries to choose who...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: