NEWS
Man Finds Own Amputated Leg On Cigarette Packets Without Consent
A 60-year-old man in eastern France says he was stunned to discover that a picture of his amputated leg had been used on cigarette packets without his consent.
The picture was displayed on EU cigarette packets; alongside the message “smoking clogs your arteries”.
But the Albanian man, who lives in Metz, says he lost his leg as the result of a 1997 assault in Albania.
His lawyer is contacting the European Commission to find out what happened.
His son discovered the picture – which bore recognisable burns and scars – when he bought a packet of rolling tobacco last year in Luxembourg, French media report.
He brought the packet home to his family and his father confirmed it was indeed a picture of his leg.
But he says he had never agreed to the picture being used. He believes it was taken at a local hospital he visited to find out whether he could be equipped with a prosthetic leg.
“It’s rather incredible that a person finds themselves without their agreement on cigarette packets throughout the European Union,” the man’s lawyer, Antoine Fittante, said.
“My client feels betrayed, wounded in his dignity, by seeing his disability [displayed] on cigarette packets in tobacconists; one must admit that’s not very pleasant.”
Mr Fittante has written to the hospital, to find out how the photos ended up being used.
The European Commission is being approached as it is responsible for the distribution of such images on all EU cigarette packets.
Mr Fittante says the Commission normally uses pictures from a database, which are verified and published with the consent of the person featured.
BBC
MOST READ
Court Dissolves 26-year-old Marriage Over Lack Of Care, Threat To Life
An Ado-Ekiti Customary Court on Thursday dissolved a 26-year-old marriage between Adewale Florence and her husband Sunday. The News Agency...
FG Partners EU, UN To End Violence Against Women, Girls
Federal Government will collaborate with European Union (EU) and UN to end violence against women and girls in the country,...
FG Raises Alarm Over New Cassava Brown Streak Disease
The Federal Government has raised an alarm over a recent virile disease, Cassava Brown Streak Disease (CBSD), ravaging East and...
Ancient Mosque Discovered In Israeli Desert During Excavations
The remains of an ancient mosque dating back to the 7th or 8th century were discovered in the Israeli desert,...
DPR Seals Illegal Filling Stations In Adamawa
The Adamawa office of the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), has commenced the sealing of illegal filling stations in the...
Reps Approve PMB’s Request To Appoint 15 Special Advisers
The House of Representatives has approved President Muhammadu Buhari’s request to appoint 15 Special Advisers in accordance with the provisions...
Women Demands More Political Appointments Ahead Of New Cabinet In Adamawa
Women groups, has demanded for more appointments, to ensure equal participation in governance and decisions making processes for inclusiveness,...
MOST POPULAR
-
COVER STORIES11 hours ago
Remain Where You Are, PMB Tells Herdsmen
-
NEWS21 hours ago
PMB Approves New Official Portrait
-
NEWS10 hours ago
Gov Matawalle And The Cheering News From Zamfara
-
NEWS21 hours ago
Gov Makinde Flays SERAP, APC Over Comments On Assets Declaration
-
COVER STORIES11 hours ago
Super Eagles Pip Tunisia To Claim 8th AFCON Bronze
-
COVER STORIES11 hours ago
Presidential Tribunal Summons INEC Chairman, Zamfara REC
-
NEWS20 hours ago
2 In Police Net For Kidnapping 19-year-old Boy In Lagos
-
COVER STORIES11 hours ago
‘Nigeria Loses N580bn Annually To Needless Tax Incentives’