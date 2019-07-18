Remain Where You Are, PMB Tells Herdsmen

President Muhammadu Buhari has taken a swipe at Tuesday’s call by the Northern Elders Forum (NEF) and some northern youths on Fulani herders to leave the southern part of the country.

The president, who declared that Nigeria belongs to all, enjoined all citizens to ignore the infamous and unwarranted order by NEF and its co-travellers.

The president assured Nigerians that his administration would continue to protect them in whatever part of the country they live irrespective of whether they were originally there or not.

In a reaction to the order yesterday in Abuja, Buhari said that “all citizens of Nigeria are free to move and live within any part of the country they please, whether or not they are originally from there.

“In line with our country’s constitution, the government of Nigeria and the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari will protect citizens of Nigeria wherever they find themselves.

“No one has the right to ask anyone or group to depart from any part of the country, whether north, south, east or west,” the president said.

Buhari, who stated the government’s position in a statement issued on his behalf by his senior special assistant on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, questioned the intentions of NEF and the other so-called leaders in delving into issues with unsolicited and ill-intentioned advice.

The president said: “They have no one’s authority to make such pronouncements. The polarising role of the Northern Elders Forum and all those other groups dabbling into issues of security to score cheap political points has for long been a sore point in Nigeria’s body polity.

“They should not be allowed to mislead anyone, least of all the Fulani herders. The Buhari administration is fully devoted to finding a lasting solution to the herder-farmer clashes in different parts of Nigeria – one that would be acceptable to all the parties involved,” he said.

The president, therefore, called on all Nigerians to help keep the peace in the country.

Don’t Leave Where You Are, Miyetti Allah Tells Herdsmen

In its response to the controversial order, the Fulani umbrella group, Miyetti Allah Kauta Hore, asked its members across the country not to leave where they are in the southern part.

The group said that NEF did not consult its leaders before asking cattle rearers to leave the southern part of the country, adding that there was no cogent security report to warrant their returning home.

In a chat with LEADERSHIP last night after an emergency meeting by Miyetti Allah, its national secretary, Engr. Sale Alhassan said that cattle rearing is not like “Okada business” (commercial motorcycling) that one can just close down and start leaving where he has been earning his living.

Alhassan said: “We have just finished a meeting with our national president and our patron. This is our position. We condemn those calling on Fulani to return to the North. It’s unwarranted. We have not received any security threat that will warrant our people leaving the South.

“We will hold the governors of Nigeria responsible if anything happen to our members in any part of the country, not only the South East, South -South, South West but including the northern states,” he said.

He added that the leaders of the pastoralists were not consulted before their members were asked to leave the southern part of the country.

“Is rearing cows Okada business that you just wake up and start leaving? As far as we are concerned, NEF is just working in tandem with former President Olusegun Obasanjo to distabilise the government. We are calling on the inspector-general of police (IGP) to arrest all these people that are causing confusion in the country because our people have not reported any security threat from where they are,” he added.

Ohanaeze, Yoruba Group Differ On NEF, Northern Groups’ Directive

Relatedly, the pan-Igbo body, Ohanaeze and Yoruba Youth Association have offered divergent views on the directive.

While Ohanaeze distanced itself, the Yoruba group described the call as a welcome development.

Through its publicity secretary, Chuks Ibegbu, Ohanaeze expressed shock over the call on herdsmen to quit the South.

The group wondered why those behind the call want to disturb the life of herders and cause undue hardship for them, saying that nobody was against peaceful herdsmen who have maintained good relationship with their hosts.

Ohanaeze said that it was only against the violent ones who kidnap and cause havoc to innocent Nigerians and farmers.

Ibegbu said: “These irredentists just want to overheat the polity and pretend they are concerned about the plight of herdsmen. What solution have these people offered to herdsmen all these years? None! They just want to appear relevant and caring whereas they are the problem of the herdsmen.”

He called on the herdsmen to decide whether to listen to “these so-called messiahs or take their fate into their own hands.”

But, the Yoruba Youth Association (YYSA) supported the call on the herdsmen to return home if it would bring the peace, security of life and property in the South West.

The association’s national president, Olalekan Hammed, in a statement he issued yesterday, said that since herdsmen were no longer ready to embrace peaceful coexistence in the country, it was a welcome development.

Hammed said: “Since the herdsmen are no longer contributing to our well-being and peaceful coexistence, if they are now asked to come home by NEF and northern youths, we gladly wish them goodbye.”

The association further said that the Yoruba were unperturbed with the call by NEF and the youths to return home if their safety cannot guaranteed.

“Right from time immemorial, Yoruba are known distinctively for being accommodating, respectful and kind-hearted. All Yoruba Obas were having cordial relationship with Sarki Fulani in their various domains like brothers and sisters.

“We (Yoruba helped) them boost their business not only by buying and consuming their cows but we also love eating awara (Fulani delicacy).

“Until a few years ago when they started unleashing various nefarious activities such as bombardment of farmlands with cows, eating-up farm produce, kidnapping, rape and robbery,” he said.

According to Hammed, ‘’thousands of our people including farmers have gone bankrupt, maimed, raped, kidnapped and killed by herdsmen. The suspected herders that kidnapped Chief Olu Falae for ransom a few years ago were later released unprosecuted.

“In fact, that step, if taken, will increase our creativity for we are going to think beyond noise and venture seriously into livestock business, especially cattle rearing. And surely, unemployment rate in South West will reduce drastically within a short period of time,” the youth body said.