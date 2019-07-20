BUSINESS
Fidelity Bank Trains 100 SMEs For Export
Fidelity Bank Plc is training over 100 Micro Small Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) at the 8th edition of the highly acclaimed Export Management Programme (EMP) with the aim of providing impactful, world-class support to the MSMEs in Kano State.
The event was organised by the bank in partnership with the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) and the Lagos Business School (LBS). The programme, which was designed specifically to enhance the competitiveness of export-oriented businesses, is currently in its third year.
The programme has since graduated over 400 entrepreneurs who have transitioned from base level export experience to becoming established exporters with extensive export market footprints.
Since the commencement of the programme in 2017, the bank had always planned to take EMP to other parts of Nigeria where there are critical mass market opportunities for exports.
Speaking at the opening ceremony, the Bank’s deputy managing director (DMD), Mohammed Balarabe commended the participants for enrolling for the programme, adding that it was smart investment decision in the light of emerging opportunities in the non-oil sector of the economy.
“I am very confident that your business will benefit immensely from the insights and knowledge that the programme provides, with return on investment far exceeding the financial and economic costs of the programme to you,” Balarabe said.
Commenting on the rationale behind holding this edition in Kano, Balarabe noted that the decision was borne out of the need to exploit the massive potentials of the positioning of Kano as the hub for aggregation of agro commodities in Northern Nigeria.
Also, the regional coordinator (Northwest) for NEPC, Mr Hassan Bala stated that the EMP 8 will help scale the capacity of existing and potential exporters to enable them participate fully in the non-oil export business in Nigeria. “The faculties we have gathered have the capacity and experience to assist the participants in achieving the target set for the programme. It is an invaluable training programme for all businesses interested in Nigeria’s foreign trade,” he said.
The programme coordinator, who is also a faculty member at the Lagos Business School, Dr. Frank Ojadi decried the over dependence of the country’s economy on oil exports.
MOST READ
Our Garments Are Works Of Art – Gounden
Ethical, stylish and luxurious, these three words summarise the design and feel of Vanessa Gounden couture. Vanessa has taken inspiration...
Natural Treatment For Fibroids
Most intelligent people while solving a problem make sure that they don’t leave any scope for its return. When we...
Is Orange Juice The New Superfood?
Orange juices’ antioxidant power profile will help you fight off a cold and may even improve your memory! What We...
Kogi APC Stakeholders Sue NWC Over Mode of Primaries
Stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kogi State has approached an Abuja Federal High Court over the decision...
CAS Commissions New Buildings Immortalising Fallen Heroes
The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, on Thursday commissioned two buildings named after NAF’s fallen...
Tuberculosis: Aisha Buhari Decries Low Rate Of Case Detection, Treatment
Wife of Nigeria President, Aisha Buhari, has decried the low rate of tuberculosis (TB) case detection and treatment in the...
Sacked Nigerian Professor: NIDCOM Boss Demands Mutual Respect
The Director General and Chief Executive of Nigeria Diaspora Commission, NIDCOM, Hon Abike Dabiri-Erewa has demanded that Ghanian authorities exercise...
MOST POPULAR
-
FEATURES12 hours ago
Sen Abbo Abducted My Daughter – Father
-
EDUCATION12 hours ago
30 Nigerian Students Get Full U.S. Govt Scholarship
-
POLITICS12 hours ago
Bayelsa APC Writes Oshiomhole Over Adoption Of Direct Mode Of Party Primary
-
NEWS13 hours ago
U.S. Designates Hezbollah Leader Global Terrorist, Offers $7m For Information
-
OPINION18 hours ago
The Gbajabiamila You Don’t Know
-
NEWS13 hours ago
Kaduna Guber Tribunal Adjourns As el-Rufai Opens Defence
-
OPINION12 hours ago
GYB – A Performer Who Deserves The Ultimate Crown
-
CRIME13 hours ago
Court Remands 2 Teenagers For Allegedly Defiling 13-year-old Girl