Fidelity Bank Trains 100 SMEs For Export

1 hour ago

Fidelity Bank Plc is training over 100 Micro Small Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) at the 8th edition of the highly acclaimed Export Management Programme (EMP) with the aim of providing impactful, world-class support to the MSMEs in Kano State.

The event was organised by the bank in partnership with the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) and the Lagos Business School (LBS). The  programme, which was designed specifically to enhance the competitiveness of export-oriented businesses, is currently in its third year.

The programme has since graduated over 400 entrepreneurs who have transitioned from base level export experience to becoming established exporters with extensive export market footprints.

Since the commencement of the programme in 2017, the bank had always planned to take EMP to other parts of Nigeria where there are critical mass market opportunities for exports.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, the Bank’s deputy managing director (DMD), Mohammed Balarabe commended the participants for enrolling for the programme, adding that it was smart investment decision in the light of emerging opportunities in the non-oil sector of the economy.

“I am very confident that your business will benefit immensely from the insights and knowledge that the programme provides, with return on investment far exceeding the financial and economic costs of the programme to you,” Balarabe said.

Commenting on the rationale behind holding this edition in Kano, Balarabe noted that the decision was borne out of the need to exploit the massive potentials of the positioning of Kano as the hub for aggregation of agro commodities in Northern Nigeria.

Also, the regional coordinator (Northwest) for NEPC, Mr Hassan Bala stated that the EMP 8 will help scale the capacity of existing and potential exporters to enable them participate fully in the non-oil export business in Nigeria. “The faculties we have gathered have the capacity and experience to assist the participants in achieving the target set for the programme. It is an invaluable training programme for all businesses interested in Nigeria’s foreign trade,” he said.

The programme coordinator, who is also a faculty member at the Lagos Business School, Dr. Frank Ojadi decried the over dependence of the country’s economy on oil exports.

