SPORTS
I Never Wanted To Fight Ruiz — Joshua
Former world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua has said that Andy Ruiz Jr. was not the man that he wanted to face when he lost his three world title belts in a seventh round knockout defeat at Madison Square Garden in June.
Ruiz became the first fighter of Mexican descent to win the heavyweight world title when he knocked out Joshua in the seventh round in New York after putting the British boxer down four times in the fight.
Joshua, 29, has said that he was confident going into the fight, praising his training beforehand, but admitted that Ruiz was not the man he wanted to be facing and had trouble getting his mind right for the bout.
“It’s hard, I’m trying to psych myself up, but I don’t have any envy or hate for this guy,” Joshua said in an explanation video on his YouTube channel. “We haven’t even done a press conference, so I didn’t feel too hyped up.
“It’s hard when nobody’s worrying about this guy. They’re thinking about the next guy down the line, but I’m looking at this guy. He’s a good fighter, that’s why we picked him. We didn’t pick him because he’s an easy walk in the park.”
Joshua was originally booked to fight American Jarrell Miller before the Brooklyn-born fighter failed a drug test, having tested positive for a metabolic modulator drug.
“Nothing felt different, I was focused. It doesn’t matter where you put me. You could put us in the shed and fight us in the garden, no problem. The objective remains the same, doesn’t it? Go out there and do your best. But no, nothing felt different.”
Joshua — who was undefeated going into the contest with 21 knockout wins in his 22 previous fights — said that he felt confident in the beginning of the fight, with Ruiz “barely getting a sweat” on him.
The Watford-born fighter knocked Ruiz down in the third round of the bout, only to be put down twice himself later in the round, as well as twice in the seventh.
“I couldn’t really remember where I was at the time, I just knew that I was in for a fight and that I shouldn’t be here [on the canvas] so I got back up to my feet and we went again.
“You know, Ruiz did well and hit me with a good shot and I just couldn’t recover from it. My legs and everything, it’s like it’s a weird feeling.
“From there on, I remember going back to the corner. I couldn’t remember what I was saying.
“I think it was like the fifth round I thought I was just recovering — I would have assumed so, because I was landing more shots.
“Boom, got hit again. As I was climbing, it was like the hole was getting deeper. I don’t know, it shows that training went well. I was strong, I was fit. Even though my mind wasn’t there, my body was strong, I kept on getting up.”
The pair are expected to fight again in a rematch, but are yet to set a date or location for the bout.
MOST READ
Corruption Cuts Across Sectors – ICPC Chairman
Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye, Chairman, Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), on Friday said prevalence of corruption in...
Court Remands Father Accused Of Sexually Assaulting 3 Daughters
An Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court on Friday ordered that a 57-year-old father, Mr Mojeeb Fashola, accused of sexually assaulting his...
Edo: APC Shouldn’t Push Obaseki Out – Idahosa
Charles Idahosa was special adviser on Political Matters to former Edo State Governor, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole. In this interview with...
Bayelsa Has Resources To Up IGR – Agbedi
In this interview with CHIBUZO UKAIBE, Hon Fred Agbedi, representing Sagbama/Ekeremor Federal Constituency of Bayelsa State, speaks on some pressing...
Bayelsa APC Gov’ship Aspirants’ Split Over Mode Of Primaries
The controversy that trailed the adoption of direct mode of primaries by stakeholders within the APC in Bayelsa State has...
Our Garments Are Works Of Art – Gounden
Ethical, stylish and luxurious, these three words summarise the design and feel of Vanessa Gounden couture. Vanessa has taken inspiration...
Natural Treatment For Fibroids
Most intelligent people while solving a problem make sure that they don’t leave any scope for its return. When we...
MOST POPULAR
-
FEATURES13 hours ago
Sen Abbo Abducted My Daughter – Father
-
EDUCATION14 hours ago
30 Nigerian Students Get Full U.S. Govt Scholarship
-
POLITICS13 hours ago
Bayelsa APC Writes Oshiomhole Over Adoption Of Direct Mode Of Party Primary
-
NEWS14 hours ago
U.S. Designates Hezbollah Leader Global Terrorist, Offers $7m For Information
-
OPINION14 hours ago
GYB – A Performer Who Deserves The Ultimate Crown
-
OPINION19 hours ago
The Gbajabiamila You Don’t Know
-
CRIME14 hours ago
Court Remands 2 Teenagers For Allegedly Defiling 13-year-old Girl
-
ENTERTAINMENT17 hours ago
Bill Gates Loses ‘Second Richest Man’ Seat To LVMH’s Bernard Arnault