NEWS

Let Court Decide El Zakzaky’s Fate, Presidency Tells Shiite Members

Published

2 hours ago

on

The Presidency has appealed to members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) also known as Shiite to desist from needless violent street protests and await the decision of the court in Kaduna where their leader is currently being tried.

A statement by presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu said the issue of El-Zakzaky is before the court in Kaduna and his supporters should focus on his on-going trial instead of causing daily damages, disruptions and public nuisance in Abuja.

She said it is wrong to be in court and resort to violence at the same time in order to get justice for anybody accused.

He said, “ the destruction of public property in the name of protest is not within the right of this group of Shiite members and no government anywhere would have tolerated a situation where any group would take over public roads in cities as they have done in Abuja and interfere with the rights of other citizens who are prevented from reaching their destinations.

“We imagine a situation where families are taking their loved ones to hospital for emergency treatment and they are held up needlessly by the protesters. No government anywhere in the world would turn a blind eye to this unlawful behaviour.

As far as this country’s Ministry of Justice is concerned, Shehu noted that the case involving El-Zakzaky is no longer in its domain.

He said the Federal Government no more has a hand in the matter and to that extent, the government at the centre can be said to be clear of any alleged violations of court orders as being trumpeted everyday.

Comments

