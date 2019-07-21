120  In FCT Children Karate Championship

About 120 children participated in the Abuja Children and under 17 Karate championships held at the weekend.

The winners from the ten different categories from the championship that held at the the Main Hall of Sentosa Park, Zone A, Apo legislative Quarters, Apo District Abuja are expected to represent the Federal Capital Territory in the forthcoming national Children and under 17 Karate Championships.

The Junior athletes took part in categories ranging from five to seventeen with medals presented to all winners of the categories and Trophy given to the overall best male and female in Kata and Kumite aspects of the competition.

Commending the organiser of the championship that was handled by the FCT Karate Association in collaboration with Karate Federation of Nigeria, the head coach of the Karate Federation of Nigeria Mr. Micklem Emechele-Ahoh, explained that such competitions could encourage children to build a career in Karate.

Emechele-Ahoh called for more support in the area of infrastructure and logistics.

Some parents of the children during the competition also called on interest groups, good spirited individuals and the government to invest more in sports, especially Karate to actively engage children and youths to reduce crime in the society.

One of the parents, Mr. Gills Nyamgaji who said such sporting activities help to boost the confidence of children and keeps them away from troubles especially during holidays, however called for more support to enable the sport achieve the desired level.

Mr. Akeem Arije another parent while saying children were mostly engaged in academic works during the school, noted that it was important to allow children and youths engage in extra-curricular activities to develop their minds and make them physically fit.