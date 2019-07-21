BUSINESS
FrieslandCampina WAMCO, Firm To Increase Local Milk Production
FrieslandCampina WAMCO Plc and 2SCALE are collaborating to deepen the inclusive model for local sourcing of fresh milk in Nigeria.
The partnership is in line with FrieslandCampina WAMCO’s Delivered duty paid (DDP), which keeps improving the livelihood of smallholder dairy farmers, deepening the dairy market, increasing the volume of fresh milk from empowered dairy farmers, creating employment by empowering women and youths both on-farm and off-farm; thus improving food safety and enhancing nutrition.
The Netherlands’ Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation, Mrs. Sigrid Kaag affirmed given the consistent result FrieslandCampina WAMCO has recorded in local milk sourcing, Nigeria has the right partner to stimulate growth in the industry.
Minister Kaag made this statement, while on a visit to FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria as part of her visit to Nigeria. She confirmed the progress of FrieslandCampina WAMCO’s Dairy Development Programme (DDP) and observed the integration of sustainability initiatives throughout the company’s operations and the DDP in particular.
According to her, “I see FrieslandCampina WAMCO runs a stellar operation; you have changed the status quo in local milk sourcing and are playing a key role as a private sector partner in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).”
The Minister witnessed the signing of the partnership extension agreement on the Dairy Development Programme between FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria, represented by Mr. Ben Langat, managing director, and International Fertilizer Development Center (IFDC) represented by Mr. Albin Hubscher, president and CEO.
The aim of the agreement is to sustainably transform and lead the local dairy sector in Nigeria by supporting the transition of local dairy farming into modern dairy farming and developing key structures required for a sustainable value chain.
Speaking on the Dairy Development Programme, managing director Mr. Ben Langat said, “As industry leader, FrieslandCampina WAMCO has established best practice models for local milk sourcing to thrive. By signing this partnership agreement we are demonstrating the need for partnerships in contributing to food security.”
