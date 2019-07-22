POLITICS
APC Contestants Forum To NWC: Fill Vacant NWC Positions Now
The forum of the All Progressives Congress (APC) 2018 National convention contestants have called on the Adams Oshiomhole-led National Working Committee (NWC) to immediately put machinery in motion for the replacement of vacant positions immediately.
In an open letter signed by Secretary of the forum, Frank Ossai, Oshiomhole was urged to follow precedence and party guidelines that saw Lanre Issa-Onilu replace Bolaji Abdullahi as National Publicity Secretary, to fill the vacant National Secretary and National Vice Chairman North-West positions.
LEADERSHIP reports that the Forum of State Chairmen of the All Progressives Congress (APC) had endorsed Arc. Waziri Bulama as a replacement for the National Secretary of the party, a position which became vacant following the election of the out-gone scribe, Mai Mala Buni as Yobe State Governor.
“A great instance is that of the former National Secretary of the Party, His Excellency Mai Mala Buni, who left his former position as National Secretary of the Party to contest for the governorship seat of Yobe State and thus, his seat at the National Secretariat became vacant. The party’s decision to retain his deputy as acting National Secretary is commendable and widely acceptable. However, the position should be given to persons that contested for the office of the National Secretary at the 2018 APC National Convention.
“We have, in this vein, also observed that some National Executive members’ offices are likely to become vacant given the disciplinary disposition of the party towards unruly and disloyal members as may be seen in the case of the National Vice Chairman (North West) and the Deputy National Chairman (North) of the party who are visibly in open confrontation with different organs of the party. Specifically, the case of Barr. Inuwa Abdulkadir, the sacked National Vice Chairman (North West) who was expelled by the Party for anti-party activities and his continuous unrepentant disposition to caution, it is our expectation and appeal that such a vacant position be meritoriously allocated to whoever is next in line or in pole position to take over.
“While we are in solidarity with the tenets of our great Party as enshrined in its constitution and other relevant laws, we passionately suggest that members of the Party who should fill such vacant positions those who fulfill laid down procedures to occupy such offices in the party; to wit, such persons must have indicated interest in serving the party, obtained the nomination form, undergone the screening processes of the convention, paid the specified fees and canvassed for votes, and particularly must have been adjudged to be qualified and fit to occupy elective positions during the 2018 elective Convention.
“In view of the above, Sir, it is important to point out here that it would be unjust and unconscionable for members of the Party, particularly zones, state or wards as the case may be, who have exhausted their opportunity to hold an office, to now have their hope dashed by an attempt to import a member of the party who did not at any point contest for any office at the national level to fill as sensitive an office as that of the National Secretary, as well as the National Vice Chairman (North West) of the party.” The statement said.
