Governor Obaseki Congratulates Sterling Bank Chairman, Asue Ighodalo On 60th Birthday
The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has congratulated Sterling Bank Chairman, Mr. Asue Ighodalo, on his 60th birthday, describing him as a respected Edo son, who has contributed immensely to corporate Nigeria.
Obaseki, in a statement, said: “As you turn 60 today, I send you warmest wishes and pray that God grants you excellent health.”
The governor added: “As a state we are proud of the legacy you are bequeathing corporate Nigeria and your support for charity.
“With the culture of hard work you have built over the years, you are indeed a role model for millions of Edo youths and I pray for God’s continued guidance in your new age and beyond.”
