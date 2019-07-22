Lagos Speaker Pledges Support For Sanwo-Olu

The Speaker Lagos State House of Assembly Rt.Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, has pledged to cooperate with the executive arm of government in order to ensure it delivers on its promises to the electorate.

Obasa made the remark at a victory party organized to celebrate his fifth re-election to Lagos State House of Assembly and emergence as Speaker of the House for the second term.

According to him, though the Assembly, would serve as a watchdog to Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu it would help him to deliver his campaign promises.

The event brought together party bigwigs across the state including :Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, members of Governor’s Advisory Council and the state APC Chairman, Alhaji Babatunde Balogun.

Others were: members of the Lagos Assembly, members of House of Representatives, women leaders, youth groups, party faithful, among others.

Obasa stated further that, “We are ready to cooperate with the executive to ensure it delivers. In doing that we are not going to sacrifice our responsibilities as the law requires.

He attributed his consistent re-election till date to people’s love, grace of God and his passion about the interest of the people and promised not to let the constituents and the state down.

Obasa said that the Assembly would not be a rubber stamp adding that the people of the state deserved the best at this time and the legislature would collaborate with other arms of government for development.

On security, the speaker said the task was not the job of the police alone, but required cooperation of all.

In his brief remark, Sanwo-Olu expressed appreciation to the people of Agege for supporting the ruling APC and promised to ensure development all over the state within the next four years.

He said, “We will repair your roads, give you schools and health facilities in Agege area of the state”

“We have started development projects all over the state and we will ensure development in all areas of the state through road construction, healthcare and provision of infrastructure in our schools.

Tunde Braimoh, representing Kosofe Constituency II in the State Assembly, described Obasa as a legislator per excellence, saying he had contributed immensely to the development of the state.

He said: “The speaker is a man of the people and he has demonstrated that at all times; it is evident what we see here today”.