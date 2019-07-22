NEWS
PMB Summons IGP Over Shittes Protest
President Muhammadu Buhari has summoned the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Mohammed Adamu over the violent protest by the Islamic Movement of Nigeria in Abuja.
The Shiites were protesting the continued incarceration of their leader, Ibrahim El Zakzaky by the Federal Government.
El Zakzaky’s arrest and detention followed a clash by IMN members with the Nigerian Army when they allegedly blocked the motorcade of Lt Gen Tukur Buratai, the Chief of Army Staff in Zaria. Curiously, after several courts of competent jurisdiction granted him bail, government has consistently disobeyed such orders as it has continued to keep him in detention.
However, speaking to State House correspondents after meeting the president, the IGP said the president charged the force to provide security for the residents of Abuja and the whole country.
He said “We came this morning to brief Mr. President on the security situation in the country, especially the activities of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN). Just to give him an update of what is happening in the country vis a vis their activities.
“Specifically we briefed him of the incessant act coming out of this group of people, protesting here and there. We briefed him on the fact that we have been able to curtail their excesses and to let him understand that everything is under control.
On the President’s reaction, the IGP said, “ the president asked us to make sure we provide security for every citizen of this country and not to leave any space that some group of people will create breakdown of law and order. So, the charge by Mr. President is that we must provide security for every Nigerian.
Recall that the Presidency last week had appealed to El-Zakzaky-led Shiite members to desist from needless violent street protests and await the decision of the court in Kaduna where their leader is currently being tried.
According to a statement by the spokesman of the president, Garba Shehu said, the issue of El-ZakZaky is before the court in Kaduna and his supporters should focus on his on-going trial instead of causing daily damages, disruptions and public nuisance in Abuja.
Shehu said it is wrong to be in court and resort to violence at the same time in order to get justice for anybody accused.
