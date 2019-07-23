NEWS
Teenager Allegedly Shoots Kills Man With Local Gun
A teenager, Ifeoluwa Dodo, who allegedly shot a man dead, on Tuesday appeared in an Ebute Meta Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State, on charges of murder and conspiracy to commit murder.
The police arraigned Dodo, 19, before Chief Magistrate Tolu Agbona, who did not take the defendant’s plea.
Agbona ordered that the teenager should be kept in the Ikoyi Prison pending advice from the state director of public prosecutions.
He adjourned the case until Sept. 3 for mention.
Insp. Jimah Iseghede, who is prosecuting the case, alleged that the teenager committed the offences on Feb. 15, at Odo Eran in Bariga, Lagos State.
Iseghede told the court that the defendant conspired with others at large and used a locally-made pistol to shoot one Mr Yusuf Onifade on the head, in contravention of Sections 223 and 233 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 223 provides for death sentence for murder.
MOST READ
Pray For Peaceful Coexistence, Obaseki Tasks Pilgrims
…inspects newly-built Hajj Camp The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has tasked Muslim pilgrims participating in the 2019 hajj...
Gov. Dickson, Sen. Diri, Others Condole Bayelsa CJ Over Death Of Female Commissioner
High profile personalities and Politicians from Bayelsa State including the State Governor, Hon. Seriake Dickson and the Senator representing Bayelsa...
Invest More On Education To Sustained Democracy – Cleric Urges Govt
An Islamic Scholar, Alhaji Abdulazeez Sirajudeen Folayemi has urged government at all levels to invest more on education in other...
Rowdy Session As Reps Kicks Against Release of Elzakzaky
The House of Representatives has condemned the gruesome attacks and killings by the Islamic Movement of Nigeria. This is just...
Wike Tasks Monarchs On Improved Security
Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has called on traditional rulers to work with the state and local government areas...
Obaseki: We Are Tackling Insecurity, Human Trafficking With Quality Education
…stresses role of good governance in eliminating terrorism, crime The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has said the state government is tackling insecurity...
Ijaws In Edo Decries Marginalisation
Ijaws communities of Egbema, Olodiama, Furupagha, Okomu and Gbaran, in Ovia North East Local Governemnt Area of Edo, have decried...
MOST POPULAR
-
Others22 hours ago
Kogi Gov’ship: Melaye Appoints Campaign D-G
-
SPORTS23 hours ago
Why I Visited Cosgrove – Ahmed Musa
-
NEWS23 hours ago
Unrealistic Demands Delay Implementation Of New Minimum Wage- HoS
-
POLITICS12 hours ago
Between Akpabio’s Loss And Shocking Revelations At Tribunal
-
OPINION11 hours ago
Mr President, Nigerian Workers Deserve More Than Living Wage
-
NEWS23 hours ago
PMB Summons IGP Over Shittes Protest
-
NEWS21 hours ago
Police Takeover Investigation Of Rape Allegation Against Fatoyinbo
-
NEWS22 hours ago
Zamfara: PDP Hails Supreme Court’s Refusal To Reverse Self