FOOTBALL
FIFA Bans CAF And Liberia’s Official Musa Bility For 10 Years
FIFA has given Liberian official, Musa Bility, a 10-year ban from football for financial offences, the sport’s world governing body said on Wednesday.
Bility, a member of the African Confederation (CAF) executive committee and former president of the Liberian federation (LFA), was found guilty of misappropriating FIFA’s funds, according to the organisation.
An investigation opened after an audit of LFA accounts revealed various payments made and received from entities owned by Bility or his family, said FIFA.
Bility was also fined 500,000 Swiss francs (507,300 dollars).
Earlier this week Bility had said he would contest FIFA’s decision to take oversight of the operational management of CAF from Aug. 1 to Jan. 31, 2020.
MOST READ
Obono-Obla Panel Harassing PEF Management – Report
Cross River Govt Receives Best Literacy Champions’ Award
Wike Tasks Monarchs On Security
Senate Begins Screening Of Ministerial Nominees
Kebbi SIEC To Hold LG Election Aug. 26
PMB Swears In Substantive CJN, Tanko Muhammed
Shi’ite: NLC Urges FG To Use ‘Stick And Carrot’ Approach
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS21 hours ago
Rowdy Session As Reps Kicks Against Release of Elzakzaky
- NEWS18 hours ago
C’River North Youths Hail PMB Over Jedi-Agba’s Ministerial Nomination
- NEWS19 hours ago
Lagos Begins Massive Demolition Of Illegal Structures
- NEWS18 hours ago
Air Peace Loses Nose wheel, Tyre After Hard Landing In Lagos
- NEWS22 hours ago
Kwara House Urges Revocation Of Chalet Sold To Saraki In Llorin
- NEWS18 hours ago
Osinbajo, Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu, Osoba Extol Jakande’s Legacy At 90
- BUSINESS18 hours ago
NNPC Signs $3.15bn Financing For OML 13
- NEWS19 hours ago
Nasarawa Governor Commissions N1bn Agro Processing Trading Facility In Keffi