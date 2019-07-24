Connect with us
Advertise With Us

COVER STORIES

LEADERSHIP Reporter Shot In Shiite, Police Clash

Published

16 mins ago

on

A reporter with LEADERSHIP Newspaper Group Limited,  Suleiman Aliyu was hit by a stray bullet during a violent clash between Shiites and the police.

Aliyu, a National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) member who is serving as a reporter in the Hausa section of the media house, LEADERSHIP AYAU is currently on admission at the Trauma Centre, National Hospital Abuja following gunshot injuries he sustained on Monday’s violent protest by Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) members.

He was on his way home when he became a victim of friendly fire at Federal Secretariat, Abuja and was rushed to the hospital.

According to Suleiman, ‘’I was on my way home in a taxi after close of work when I got hit by a stray bullet which brushed through my chest.

‘’I did not even know that I was shot until I started feeling heavy on my chest. Then I was rushed to the hospital.’’

He is currently recuperating from the gun shot on his Scapula (chest).

Aliyu, age 27 with State Code No: FC/19A/4188 and call Up No: NYSC/KDU/2019/008025, graduated from Mathematics department of Kaduna State University.

Aliyu who hails from Kaduna state, camped in Plateau state NYSC orientation camp, but was later relocated to Abuja.

NYSC posted him to LEADERSHIP Newspaper as his place of primary assignment where he is engaged as a corps member working at the online section of the Hausa department.

He reported to his place of primary assignment (LEADERSHIP NEWSPAPER) in the month of April, 2019.

Earlier, the Director General, NYSC, Brig Gen. Shuibu Ibrahim reiterated that the security of corps members remains paramount to the scheme and they will not compromise it.

The DG disclosed this when he paid him a visit at National Hospital.

Top management staff of LEADERSHIP group also paid him a visit.

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
Rev Up Your Libido...Enjoy Unforgettable, Pure, Long - lasting Fun!
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST READ

Mele Kyari, NNPC GMD Mele Kyari, NNPC GMD
NEWS1 min ago

FG To Earn $10.2Bn From Oil Mining Lease

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) yesterday disclosed that its subsidiary in charge of exploration and production (E&P) of crude...
COVER STORIES11 mins ago

139 Escape Death As Air Peace Plane Crash-lands In Lagos

No fewer than 133 passengers escaped death yesterday when an Air Peace Boeing 737-300 conveying them crash-lands in Lagos. The...
COVER STORIES16 mins ago

LEADERSHIP Reporter Shot In Shiite, Police Clash

A reporter with LEADERSHIP Newspaper Group Limited,  Suleiman Aliyu was hit by a stray bullet during a violent clash between...
EDUCATION4 hours ago

Deo Gratias Group Of Schools Record New Strides, Establishes Two New Tertiary Institutions

Following the quest to impacting knowledge on future generations, the Management of Deo Gratias group of schools has recorded another...
NEWS6 hours ago

DFID , CBM Partner To Assist People Living With Disability

The Department For International Development (DFID), in partnership with International Christian development organisation, (CBM) has assured it’s readiness to provide...
WORLD6 hours ago

South Korea Fires Shots At Russian Aircraft

South Korea says its jets fired warning shots at a Russian surveillance plane that entered its airspace. Officials said the...
WORLD6 hours ago

Iran Nuclear Deal Signatories To Meet In Vienna

Representatives from the nations that are still parties to the Iran nuclear deal will meet on Sunday in Austria’s capital,...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: