LEADERSHIP Reporter Shot In Shiite, Police Clash
A reporter with LEADERSHIP Newspaper Group Limited, Suleiman Aliyu was hit by a stray bullet during a violent clash between Shiites and the police.
Aliyu, a National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) member who is serving as a reporter in the Hausa section of the media house, LEADERSHIP AYAU is currently on admission at the Trauma Centre, National Hospital Abuja following gunshot injuries he sustained on Monday’s violent protest by Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) members.
He was on his way home when he became a victim of friendly fire at Federal Secretariat, Abuja and was rushed to the hospital.
According to Suleiman, ‘’I was on my way home in a taxi after close of work when I got hit by a stray bullet which brushed through my chest.
‘’I did not even know that I was shot until I started feeling heavy on my chest. Then I was rushed to the hospital.’’
He is currently recuperating from the gun shot on his Scapula (chest).
Aliyu, age 27 with State Code No: FC/19A/4188 and call Up No: NYSC/KDU/2019/008025, graduated from Mathematics department of Kaduna State University.
Aliyu who hails from Kaduna state, camped in Plateau state NYSC orientation camp, but was later relocated to Abuja.
NYSC posted him to LEADERSHIP Newspaper as his place of primary assignment where he is engaged as a corps member working at the online section of the Hausa department.
He reported to his place of primary assignment (LEADERSHIP NEWSPAPER) in the month of April, 2019.
Earlier, the Director General, NYSC, Brig Gen. Shuibu Ibrahim reiterated that the security of corps members remains paramount to the scheme and they will not compromise it.
The DG disclosed this when he paid him a visit at National Hospital.
Top management staff of LEADERSHIP group also paid him a visit.
