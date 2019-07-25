Okowa Assures Speedy Take Off Of Kwale Industrial Park

In line with his administration’s commitment to the speedy industrialization of Delta State, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has assured prospective investors in Kwale Industrial Park of quick return on investment.

Governor Okowa stated this Asaba when the management of Temple Energy and GasInvest, joint consultants to the project briefed him on the level of progress made on the project.

According to him, “I am glad that you have made appreciable level of progress in the development of the industrial park; from the analysis given, all is set for investors to come in and I am confident that from the materials available and the conducive environment for industries to thrive, potential investors will get a quick return on their investments.”

“As a government, I want to reassure you (the consultants) of our commitment to the fast take-off of the industrial park; I want to guarantee that we will be with you every step of the way for the best results to be achieved for our people and our country, Nigeria,” Governor Okowa said.

The governor continued, “based on the numerous benefits derivable from the industrial park which is in line with my administration’s desire for a prosperous and stronger Delta State as our people will be employed and a lot of socio-economic activities will go on across the state as a result of the park, as a government, we will continue to do our best for the desired results to be achieved.”

Earlier, Dr David Ige had on behalf of the consultants, informed the governor and members of the state executive council that the Kwale Industrial Park has unique attributes that will attract investors, disclosing that more than 75, 000 jobs will be created when it becomes operational.

Dr Ige who commended Governor Okowa’s administration for its commitment towards the effective operation of the park, added that there are four gas fields around the park while the biggest gas pipeline in the country, OB 3 passed through the centre of the park.

““The park is meant to translate the gas resources in Delta State to give it industrial edge; there will be 24 hours reliability on energy and it is few hours drive to the Warri Port and products can easily be moved to major markets in Onitsha, Lagos and other parts of West Africa; we are already working to have free trade zone status for the park and we are targeting manufacturers of different line of products,” he said.