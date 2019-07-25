Police Parade 58 Suspected Rapists, Terrorists In Borno

Men and officers of the Borno State police command have paraded 58 suspects for crimes ranging from rape, terrorism, drug peddling to unlawful possession of firearms in various communities of the state.

Briefing newsmen after parading the suspects yesterday in Maiduguri, the state’s commissioner of police, Mohammed Aliyu, said that the command recorded the successes from the implementation of the “Operation Puff Adder” which was initiated by the inspector-general of police (JGP), Mohammed Adamu, to curb kidnapping and other violent crimes in the country.

Aliyu said : “On the 22/07/2019 at about 1900hrs, one Mustapha Asibe of Abuja Sheraton, Maiduguri reported at the station that on 15/07/2019 at about 1030hrs, the following suspects abducted and raped his daughter: Habiba Mustapha at Molai village – Yusuf Mohammed of Moduganari Ward and Umar Bukar of the same ward,

“Operatives acting on intelligence along Baga Road, Maiduguri intercepted and recovered 97 kilos of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp in a tricycle. The rider and the suspect on sighting the operatives abandoned the tricycle and exhibit and took to their heels.

“On the 21st of July, 2019, a syndicate that specialised in snatching handsets operating on a tricycle fled and abandoned the tricycle they were using in snatching passengers’ handsets. The suspects were later arrested. They confessed to the crime,” he said.

Aliyu added that at about 1900hrs on information, a suspect was arrested opposite the University of Maiduguri Gate 1 at his chemist with one bottle of CSC codeine.

“The following day, at about 0700hrs a search warrant was executed at the said chemist and operatives recovered different types of codeine in bottles: four sachets of Swinol floritrazapam, Uniplex with codeine, Emzolyn with codeine among others.

“On 16/7/2019 at about 1700hrs, following reliable information, security operatives had encounter with suspected Boko Haram elements and in the course of the exchange of gunfire, the Boko Haram elements were repelled leaving 10 AK-47 rifles with 84 rounds of 7.62mm life ammunition at Badu and Adua Yala villages of Guzamala local government area sharing boundary with Nganzai local government area.

“A team of policemen in collaboration with Kwayam local hunters trailed them to their hideout. After a fierce battle, several terrorists were killed while 10 AK-47 rifles were recovered with 84 rounds of 7.62mm life ammunition. One Abdasu Alhaji Ali was suspected and arrested,” Aliyu said.

The commissioner warned parents to stop forwarding letters of withdrawal on cases of rape or capital offence, saying that his office had no capacity to entertain such letters.