Ban Herdsmen Migration For Peace In Nigeria – Ganduje
Worried by the security situation in Nigeria, Kano State governor, Abdullahi Ganduje has declared that banning herdsmen from migrating from place to place is one sure way of having peace in the country.
Ganduje, who was responding to questions by newsmen at the Sultan Muhammad Abubakar Sa’ad III international airport, Sokoto, added that the issue of RUGA settlements should not be forced on any state, rather states that can cater for the Fulani should willingly domesticate the policy.
The governor was in Sokoto for the wedding fatiha of Ibrahim Khalil, the son of Senator Kabiru Gaya, a former governor of Kano State.
Speaking passionately about how the Fulani have been so wrongly labelled, Ganduje noted that resettling them in a particular place, with all facilities provided for them to graze with ease, remained the best way out.
He also noted that some of the Fulani have actually become bandits and indulged in other unaccepted acts because of illiteracy, hence the need to urgently address the problem. “No better way to improve their lives if you don’t prevent their migration from the north to the central and southern parts of Nigeria.
“That movement should be banned otherwise Fulani would continue to suffer and the security problem in the country would continue,” Ganduje noted.
On the now suspended RUGA project, Ganduje advised that it should be restricted to states that are ready, can cater for Fulani and see herding as a social economic venture rather a socio-cultural issue.
“There is no better way to resettle the Fulani other than RUGA. But we cannot ask a state to implement RUGA where the indigenes are not Fulani. RUGA should be for states who can cater for the Fulani and improve their herdsmanship (trade).
“That is why we are developing grazing area, or RUGA, in Kano State so that Fulani can be in one place and enjoy all the social services like other people of the state, so that the type of herdsmanship they are doing will be improved so that they can produce more cows, more milk and more economic prosperity to themselves,” he said
Ganduje further assured that his administration was working assiduously to ensure the provision of good healthcare as well as sound and qualitative education for all in Kano State.
According to him, rather than see the population in Kano as a liability, he is trying to invest in them to make them assets to the state.
“We are the most populous state in the country and if care is not taken, our population will be a liability, but we will do all it takes to make sure that it is an asset through human development. That is why our emphasis will be on education and health,” the governor said.
