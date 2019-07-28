Data Intelligence As Key To Entrenching Transparency In Oil & Gas Industry

Oil and gas industry experts have expressed collective opinion that Data Intelligence is becoming a global elixir to driving efficiency and transparency in the oil and gas business which thrives mainly on technology, writes CHIKA IZUORA.

Nigeria is swiftly gravitating toward adoption of trending technology to advance its oil and gas business. Nigeria’s oil and gas industry is still a major investment destination in Africa, grossing over 24.8 per cent of foreign direct investments coming to the continent.

And out of about $194 billion capital investment inflow into Africa for the period 2018 to 2025, $48.04 billion is expected to come to the Nigerian oil and gas sector for various development projects.

Thus, the oil and gas industry is an essential building block in the nation’s economic growth, which requires investment in technological tools that will support the growth trajectory initiative of government.

At the 2019 Nigeria Oil and Gas NOG Conference themed “Promoting Investment and Collaboration in Nigeria’s Oil and Gas Industry”, the immediate past Group Managing Director, GMD of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC Maikanti Baru stated that from the Upstream to the Midstream and Downstream sub-sectors, the Nigerian oil and gas industry was replete with massive investment opportunities.

According to Baru, “Nigeria holds about 2.2 per cent of global oil reserves. Our crude oil reserves have grown steadily from about 22 billion barrels in 1999 to 37.5 billion barrels in 2018. Nigeria is home to the second largest crude oil reserves in Africa after Libya. Our crude oil production currently hovers around 2.2 -2.3 million barrels of oil per day (bopd).

This was bolstered by the coming on stream of the Egina Field in December 2018 and which has currently ramped up to 200,000bopd,” Baru stated.

On the gas side, he said Nigeria has the 9th largest gas reserves in the world with an estimated proven and probable gas reserves of 201Trillion cubic feet (Tcf) and an upside potential of about of 600Tcf.

“In terms of gas production and utilization, Nigeria averages about 8.4bscfd. While only 18 per cent of the production is consumed in the domestic market (Power, Industries and WAGP), 43 per cent is exported as LNG, 32 per cent is re-injected for enhanced oil recovery and other operational uses like fuel gas while seven per cent of total gas production is currently being flared”, he said.

Use of Big Data Analytics

But experts see huge challenges in developing potentials that the industry currently presents. Adopting Big Data technology is therefore essentially seen as critical to supporting growth. Big Data analytics, as an emerging trend, in the upstream and downstream oil and gas industry is being promoted by key operators in the industry today.

Big Data or Big Data analytics refers to a new technology which can be employed to handle large datasets which include six main characteristics of volume, variety, velocity, veracity, value, and complexity. With the recent advent of data recording sensors in exploration, drilling, and production operations, oil and gas industry has become a massive data intensive industry.

Analyzing seismic and micro-seismic data, improving reservoir characterization and simulation, reducing drilling time and increasing drilling safety, optimization of the performance of production pumps, improved petrochemical asset management, improved shipping and transportation, and improved occupational safety are among some of the applications of Big Data in oil and gas industry.

Although the oil and gas industry has become more interested in utilizing Big Data analytics recently, but, there are still challenges mainly due to lack of business support and awareness about the Big Data within the industry.

Furthermore, quality of the data and understanding the complexity of the problem are also among the challenging parameters facing the application of Big Data. The challenges associated with the wave created by big data in the industry would stem from the fact that big data in itself is a complex terrain.

Obvious challenges would come during its integration with existing business processes and methodologies as well as the uncertainties created by management of large and complex data by an industry only beginning to adopt it. Added to this would be the in-house talent gap as well as the complexities associated with migrating existing data into a big data structure suitable for use in the artificial intelligence(AI terrain). Synchronizing data across multiple data sources and user groups

Government’s Automation Initiative

On the part of government, initiatives directing energy to industry Data gathering and Automation across oil and gas value chain has generated public interest. Former Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu, late last year intimated that the federal government was planning the deployment of an information technology platform that can track and accurately report the volume of crude oil she produces by 2019.

This follows several calls on the government to properly account for all the crude produced in the country, as no agency has been able to accurately state the amount of oil produced in the country on a daily basis.

Kachikwu who made this known in a podcast he released in Abuja in which he said that at the moment International Oil Companies IOCs were beginning to believe in Nigeria’s reforms in the oil sector and its systems. He said that reforms initiated and executed by the federal government in Nigeria’s oil and gas industry within the last two years had earned the sector the confidence of the IOCs who he noted had requested to invest over $15 billion in the sector.

“We were able to exit the joint venture cash call – still a bit of things to be ironed out there, but for the first time multinationals began to have belief in their need to invest in the country. The amount of investment requests we are seeing from joint venture cash call members is today in excess of $14 to 15 billion dollars which are for purposes of projects like Zabazaba, Bonga extension programmes and all that – multinationals are beginning to have confidence that this system is working,” said Kachikwu in the podcast.

He listed the targets of the government for the sector in 2018 and early 2019, saying: “We are going to be rolling out our fiscal policies which are now awaiting Federal Executive Council approval. Those fiscal policies will expand income in the short term over $2 billion a year to the federal government but on a long term over $9 billion. On the back of that, we will be working with the National Assembly to transmit that into legislative provisions.

“We will like to hit 2.2 million barrels subject to OPEC constraints, and we will be working to fix up all the infrastructures that are essential to this,” he added. “To the big picture of 2018 and early 2019, what are the key things we are going to focus on? First is the refineries, it is important that we get these refineries working, we must exit importation in 2019. We are continuing to deepen our conversation with oil companies to ensure that we exit gas flare in over five gas flare sites.

“Infrastructure is key to us, our infrastructure is 30 to 40 years old, completely dilapidated, can’t be funded by the government anymore. I am working with the NNPC and DPR to launch our infrastructure masterplan and bring people who can invest in them.

“There is the issue of crude tracking – how do we track every molecule of products we have, crude and refined products? We are putting together an IT platform that will enable us do this, we are working with DPR and hopefully by 2019, the issues of whether we could not account for our crudes will no longer occur.

“We are planning our marginal fields’ rounds and we are also planning our inland basins rounds. It is going to be a transparent process to bring people to get us more oil. The rules are going to be out soon once it is approved by,” Kachikwu explained.

Commendably, also, in the downstream sub sector, the federal government has given approval for an automated fuel system management and censor network aimed at revealing the daily fuel consumption by tracking fuel delivery from the point of entry into the country to its final delivery in the petrol station.

LEADERSHIP Sunday gathered that the move was an initiative of the Petroleum Equalisation Fund (PEF) conceived to assist in revealing the exact litres of petroleum being consumed in the country every day.

The adoption of the PEF initiative government said became imperative in view of discrepancies in figures being bandied as daily fuel consumption in the country, and consequently affecting subsidy payment and remittance to federation account while a huge volume of petroleum products is illegally moved out of the country.

When the network becomes operative, every truck conveying fuel would be licensed with a driver and a transport company with a view to finding the transporter and the company that will take responsibility for any missing truck.

With the advent of the network, the exact daily fuel consumption in the country would be known for the first time and the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) and Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA) would collaborate effectively to achieve this aim.

The essence of what PEF is to enable the tracking of refined petroleum product movement from the point of LC (letter of credit) opening from the vessels that come into Nigeria, up until the point where they are discharged into tanks in Nigeria, and from the tanks into trucks in Nigeria, monitor the trucks till they deliver the products into the storage tanks for the filling stations and they are discharged and sold.

This is expected to produce a 100 per cent holistic monitoring of this production and will be able to tell how much petroleum products consumed in this country because there has been so much going on in terms of the movement of consumption numbers from 30 million litres a day to 70 million litres to 18 million litres a day during the difficult times.

This will help the industry keep proper data repository of consumption data on all trucks that operate, total number of products received, what is sold out of filling stations and it is going to be a collaborative system that involves NNPC, DPR and PPPRA but situated in PEF.

Digitalising DPR Operations

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), is also planning full digitalisation of over 2,616 oil producing wells for transparency and accountability.

Mr. Victor Georgeson, Deputy Manager, Production and Surveillance in the company, who disclosed this on the sideline of the agency’s sensitisation workshop organised on National Production Monitoring System (NPSM) for oil and gas operator’s compliance officers in Lagos, said, “We are going digital, so what you are seeing is paradigm shift in what we want to serve to the country.

“The NPMS is an online portal whereby every company producing oil and gas would log in what they are producing so that we as regulator will be able to collate them, analyse and store them for all stakeholders who need it. Those stakeholders include Federal Government for planning revenue and other international organisations like OPEC and others.

“We want to do it and do it right, in the new spirit of DPR. That’s why today, we gathered all the operators to sensitise them on the need to participate on it. Because we cannot achieve success without the operators, and if they failed to comply with the new instruction, we have to apply full sanction.

“Now, we have told them they understand what to do and how to do it, we believe they will partner with us to do it right,” he said. Georgeson said that the compliance took effect immediately, adding that the agency had trained all the 48 producers.

He said that the only few of them who were yet to log into the portal had promised to comply with the regulation.

He assured that the agency would ensure compliance among the operators, adding that the digitalisation process for data gathering commenced since 2016.

“We started the digitalisation process for data gathering since 2016 from that time we awarded the contract for those who built the model. Today is to mark fully, because no company will produce if you are not on the platform, this is a directive from the DPR in line with Section 43 of the drilling and production regulations 1969 as amended and should be complied with by all oil producing companies.

“Maximum Efficient Rate Test (NER) is one of the agency statutory functions which was in line with Section 38 of the regulations. You are not expected to produce any well without conducting the test; it is a test to determine the optimal rate to produce a given well,” he added.

SPE And Private Sector Initiative

The Society of Petroleum Engineers, Nigeria Council as a critical stakeholder in the industry is expanding the technology learning curve by dedicating its 2019 Nigeria Annual International Conference and Exhibition, NAICE, to Big Data analysis.

Speaking with LEADERSHIP Sunday, the chairman of the Council, Debo Fagbami, explained that big data in itself presents a powerful means of storing large amounts of data that can help analyze, examine, and observe trends and irregularities within a system or network.

According to Fagbami, Big data analytics tools can be used to identify and combat a cybersecurity threat which remains a concern for most organizations today. Having an in-house structure and talent pool that is adequately equipped to utilize the concept of bid data for business process enhancement as well as to protect the system is a fantastic bargain for any serious organization.

Cyber threats, he observed however remain a clear and present danger and oil and gas companies generate and store large volumes of data on a daily basis in support of the energy value chain from exploration to production and a threat to any remains a threat to all, hence the responsibility lies with all industry players to ensure that standards are set to utilize robust analytical tools to combat the threats imposed by cyber-crime.

He stated that as long as there is need to utilize and manage large volumes of data, there would always be the requirement to employ analytical tools to make sense from the complex wave and volumes of data available. This will certainly bring about the need to resort to external sources and commercial data sources to provide bespoke and mined datasets to facilitate the effectiveness of business processes.

Similarly, Energy360 Africa, a data analytics and technology solutions company pioneering technologies for the downstream oil and gas sector, recently unveiled a portfolio of innovative fuel management systems that helps small, medium and large businesses optimise fuel consumption thereby boosting revenue and maximizing profit.

According to management source, part of the offerings unveiled include station manager, an innovative cloud-based software designed to optimize fuel station operations, margins and as well ensure proper controls on the forecourt. “E360 Station Manager was designed to centralize data across multiple fuel stations, allowing for greater insights into stock levels, pump activity, pricing, margin management, historic sales trends, expenses and customer behaviours.

The second element in the offering is the e360 Volex, which offers businesses flexibility and improved controls over fuel management through access to real-time data from fuel points. An additional feature of e360 Volex is that it features a secure payment integration to allow businesses to receive payments seamlessly.

The third component is the station analytics which caters for businesses that run multiple stations, delivers real-time data from their network of stations at any time and location. With this data businesses are equipped to handle big data; sales, stock, payments and other operational information which are aggregated to provide holistic and granular visibility of their stations, thus enabling more accurate decisions on the go.

Speaking on new technology, CEO, Energy 360 Africa, Abayomi Elebute, said that live demonstrations of e360 Volex are available before deployment to familiarise users with users.

He added that technology came up to support the oil and gas downstream sector to improve controls around fuelling and reduce losses by at least 60 per cent. Elebute said, “We are helping to boost the revenue of fuel businesses through fleet and customer loyalty programs to support your customers and eradicate price change fraud and competitor pricing analysis. The service offering of Energy 360 Africa to oil and gas companies will in the long term help them checkmate losses through cutting edge reconciliation and fraud analysis.”