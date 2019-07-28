NEWS
FG To Gazette Shiites Proscription On Monday
The Federal Government is set to commence the implementation of the Friday’s court order proscribing the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), popularly known as Shiites, by publishing the order in the Official Gazette Monday.
The publication of the order in the Official Gazette is part of the Friday’s ruling of the Federal High Court in Abuja, designating the Shiites movement as a terrorist group and proscribing it.
Justice Nkeonye Maha had also ordered the government to publish the order in two national newspapers.
The Federal Government’s Printing Press, which publishes the Official Gazette, is based in Lagos.
MOST READ
Troops Neutralise, Arrest Notorious Bandits, Collaborators In Katsina
How We’re Moving Edo Forward — Obaseki
NNPC Warns Against Violation Of Pipeline Right-of-Way
Google Commissions Nigerian Food Series “Come Chop Bellefull”
Shiites: Coalition Welcomes Proscription Of IMN As Terrorist Group
Troops Kill 5, Arrest 4 Bandits In Kaduna
Woman Cuts off Cheating Ex-husband’s Genitals
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS15 hours ago
It’s Illegal, Unconstitutional To Ban Shi’ite Movement – Ozekhome
- COVER STORIES15 hours ago
Security Agencies Commence Profiling Of Ministerial Nominees
- COVER STORIES16 hours ago
Ban Herdsmen Migration For Peace In Nigeria – Ganduje
- FEATURES14 hours ago
Bayelsa: As Opposition Mounts Within PDP Over Guber Ticket
- COVER STORIES15 hours ago
PMB Not Architect Of Present Mistrust, Suspicion – ACF
- NEWS24 hours ago
Step Up Funding For Education Sector, Gana Urges FG
- NEWS23 hours ago
Army Commence Rehabilitation/Construction of 1m litre Water Treatment Plant in Plateau
- SPORTS24 hours ago
Obaseki Rallies Behind Georgia Oboh On British Open Qualification