Adamawa Gov Loses Father

The father of governor of Adamawa State, Governor Ahmadu Fintiri, Alhaji Umaru Badami is dead.

Badami died at age of 82 years yesterday at the Federal Medical Centre (FMc) Yola after a protracted illness.

The elderstatesman was buried around 4:00pm yesterday. The funeral prayers was conducted at the Lamido of Adamawa’ Palace.

"The deceased was ex-servicemen who retired from active service in 1984" the statement from the Governor's media aide, Solomon Kumangar added.