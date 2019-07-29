NEWS
Lagos Speaker Tasks Chinese Government On More Investments In Nigeria
Speaker of Lagos State House of Assembly Rt Hon. Mudashiru Obasa has enjoined Chinese government to invest more in Nigeria.
Obasa made the call when he received the Chinese envoy led by the country’s Consular General in Lagos, Chu Maoming.
At the meeting held in Lagos, he commended the Chinese government for establishing and sustaining mutual cooperation between it and Nigeria especially during this thriving democratic dispensation.
According to him, “I know that having such cooperation between the Lagos state House of Assembly, Nigeria and the government of China and its parliament is something that would be mutually beneficial. It will particularly be beneficial to us in Lagos state.
He urged the Chinese government to take advantage of the many opportunities offered by Lagos for such mutually beneficial goals.
Earlier, Consular General Chu Maoming commended the Lagos government for supporting and protecting the country’s businesses and nationals resident in the state.
He stated further that “I came to Lagos at the end of May, which is a very important time between the Chinese government and other countries.”
The Chinese envoy recalled that in 2018, China held a symposium which was focused on what he described as the cooperating feature with other countries.
