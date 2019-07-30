APC Chieftain Salute Caliber Of PMB’s Ministerial Nominees

The pioneer national vice chairman North East of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Dr Umar Duhu has said that President Muhammadu Buhari selected high calibre people as minister.

According to Duhu, the team selected by Buhari as ministers will help him achieve his next level plan.

Speaking to journalists in Abuja, Duhu, a former FCT chairman of the defund All Nigeria People’s Party (ANPP) that merged to form the APC, said the Minister’s need to be supported by well-meaning Nigerians.

“I am highly impressed with the caliber of persons appointed by Mr. President as Honourable Ministers of the Federation. Their choice was painstaking and all of them are Leaders of impeccable characters, whereas, some are even tested materials that had added value to the growth of Nigeria’s economy and had bettered the lives and well-being of the citizenry.”

“Take a close look at some of these selfless and tested exemplary leaders who formed the new Ministerial list. Their Excellences; Alh. Mohammed Musa Bello, Rt. Hon. Rotimi Amaechi, Raji Fashola San, Lai Muhammed, to mention but a few, has Distinguish themselves in their fields of endeavours. You will also be convinced that, they will further consolidate on their previous achievements for the benefit of Nigerians and the common person. These are Leaders of uncommon disposition where everyone will give surety for them,” Duhu said.

Duhu, specifically, said the immediate past Minister if the FCT is one perfect leader that all Nigerians will attest to his character of incorruptible stance, level headed and the fear of God in all his dealings.

“I am optimistic, Nigerians, Adamawa Citizens, the North East Region and most particular the FCT inhabitants, residents and visitors alike, will remain grateful to President Buhari for reappointing Mohammed Musa Bello as Minister and hoping too that, Mr President will retained him in the Ministry of the Federal Capital Territory Administration to consolidate on his giant strides too numerous to mention. We need continuity in our infrastructural department of this country as under Buhari’s Government, government is a continuum,” Duhu said.

On why youths did not form part of the new cabinet members, Duhu said the coming of youths into political leaderships world over even in the developed countries did not just metamorphose overnight.

“It took them some strategic advocacies and mentoring. Therefore, I call on our youths to sustain the pressure and be schooled against exuberance and take over the Reign of affairs in no distant future.”

“Now that Ministers have been named and screened, it behooves on His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure that greater number of the Nigerian youths both from within and in diaspora with requisite platforms are appointed into headship of agencies and departments to contribute their expertise, vibrancy and agility needed to drive and fast track the machinery of governance in all the Minister is and their Agencies.”

“My greatest call to the Nigerian youths is to be patient. Our Prophet Peace Be Upon Him, repeatedly said three times that, “One of the best attributes of an endearing leader is; Patience.” So, our youths are expected to believe in predestination and imbibe the culture of Patience. Certainly, a day in time will come, where the coast will be more clearer for the youths to assume leadership of this Country, Nigeria, ” Duhu added.