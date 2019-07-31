BUSINESS
CBN Injects $210m Into Forex Market
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has injected the sum of 210 million dollars into the inter-bank Foreign Exchange Market after the transactions on Tuesday, July 30.
The bank’s Director, Corporate Communications Department, Mr Isaac Okorafor made this known in a statement in Abuja.
Okorafor explained that authorized dealers in the wholesale sector of the market received 100 million dollars, while the Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and the invisible segments were allocated the sum of 55 million dollars each.
He said the efforts of the CBN had helped to ensure the stability of the Naira and also increased the level of investors and public confidence in the economy.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that CBN had in the last intervention on July 26, injected the sum of 284.2million dollars and CNY36million into the Retail Secondary Market Intervention Sales (SMIS) segment.
Meanwhile, the Naira on July 30 exchanged at an average of N358 to a dollar in the Bureau De Change (BDC) segment of the market.
MOST READ
Jigawa Cotton Farmers Receive Farm Inputs From FG
FG Urged To Eliminate Multiple Taxation On Poultry Raw Materials
Boris Johnson In Northern Ireland Over Power-Sharing Deadlock
FG Needs To Reallocate Additional N3.4bn For Child Protection Services – Study
Zamfara APC Lauds Buhari Over Ministerial Appointment
North Korea Tests More Missiles Despite Efforts At Diplomatic Solutions
Student Bags 3 Months In Prison For Pouring Cold Water On 3-Year-Old Ailing Nephew
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS20 hours ago
Jubilation In Kogi As Gov Bello Clears Salary Arrears
- COVER STORIES10 hours ago
Jubilation In Kogi As Gov Bello Clears Salary Arrears
- BUSINESS24 hours ago
UK Johnson’s No-Deal Brexit Gamble Weakens Sterling
- HEALTH23 hours ago
Expert Advocates Early Treatment Of Peptic Ulcer
- Others20 hours ago
Kaduna Govt Reappoints More Aides
- POLITICS22 hours ago
Okowa Swears In 17 Commissioners, Apologises To Women For Imbalance
- FOOTBALL23 hours ago
Nicolas Pepe To Arrive In England For Arsenal Medical
- FOOTBALL23 hours ago
Saudi Arabia Appoint Herve Renard As New Head Coach