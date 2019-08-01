HEALTH
Kano NYSC Offers Free Medical Services To IDPs, Orphans
The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Kano State on Thursday rendered free medical services and donated some essential commodities to some Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) and orphans in the state.
The NYSC Coordinator in the state, Alhaji Ladan Baba, while rounding-off the event said the gesture was part of activities marking the 46th anniversary of the scheme.
According to the NYSC Coordinator, the celebration in Kano is being carried out under the scheme’s initiative – Health Initiatives for Rural Dwellers (HIRD).
He said the gesture was also part of the scheme’s social responsibility initiatives to touch lives of those in need and make life easier for them.
“These people are part of us, there is no way we can abandon our responsibility to ensure that we make them flow along through our various activities.
“The beneficiaries of this gesture are over 200 children whose parents met their untimely end as a result of insurgency that engulfed the northeastern part of the country.
“Therefore, we see the need to assist them with some food items, toiletries and learning materials which are contributed through the efforts of various Community Development Service (CDS) groups in the state.
“This is in addition to the free medical services rendered to over half of the children in the camp,” he said.
The NYSC coordinator urged the children to remain steadfast throughout their development period so as to grow to be worthwhile members of the society.
The humanitarian group of the NYSC Kano State also visited the Nassarawa Children’s Home where various food items were donated and free medical services rendered.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some of the beneficiaries commended the NYSC for such gesture and called on wealthy individuals, governments and private organisations to emulate such.
The NYSC Coordinator also led the team of the scheme’s management staff in Kano and some corps members to Kantin Kwari market area for voluntary sanitation exercise.
MOST READ
Dutse Residents Protest Poor Service Delivery By KEDCO
Gov. Yahaya Inaugurates Civil Service Reform Committee
Benue To Compensate Victims Of Makurdi Market Fire
Jumia Fetes Women To Mark Pan-African Women’s Day
Court Shows Video Of 6-year-old In Mass Sex Abuse Case
Sustain Efforts On Improving Nigeria’s Security, Wase Urges UK
Doctors Down Tools At Lagos Yaba Psychiatric Hospital Over Poor Condition Of Service
MOST POPULAR
- POLITICS17 hours ago
‘APC, PMB Jittery Over Collapsing Defence At Tribunal’
- COVER STORIES17 hours ago
PMB Awaiting Senate Report For Cabinet Inauguration – Presidency
- EDUCATION16 hours ago
Imo Govt Downgrades Two Varsities
- ISSUES16 hours ago
Why Lawyers Kick Against Regional Supreme Court
- COVER STORIES17 hours ago
Proscription El-Zakzaky Followers Suspend Protests
- POLITICS17 hours ago
Lulu To Pick Kogi APC Nomination Form Today
- COVER STORIES17 hours ago
DMO Raises N691.7bn From Local Bonds In 7 Months
- EDITORIAL17 hours ago
Hepatitis: Need For Urgent Action