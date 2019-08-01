World Breastfeeding Week: Govt Urges Mothers To Promote Child Health Through Breastfeeding

As the world marks 2019 Breastfeeding Week, Lagos State Government

has called on mothers to practice exclusive breastfeeding to promote the health of their babies.

The wife of the Lagos State Deputy Governor, Mrs Oluremi Hamzat, made the call during dinner to mark

the closing ceremony of a three-day workshop organised by National Centre for Women Development

(NCWD), in collaboration with Peace and Advocacy Initiative in Abuja.

The World Breastfeeding Week, inaugurated in 1991 from Aug. 1 to Aug. 7, is an annual event held in over 120 countries

across the globe to promote breastfeeding as antidote for mother/child wellbeing.

According to World Health Organisation (WHO), the 2019 Breastfeeding Week will focus on implementing

maternity and paternity leave, along with a parent-friendly work environment.

Hamzat, therefore, said that engaging in exclusive breastfeeding would protect the baby from diseases, as well as

foster healthy growth and development in the child.

She added that “Aug. 1 to Aug. 7 is World Breastfeeding Week, we try to do exclusive breastfeeding and encourage

mothers to do same.

“As for me, my mother breastfed me for almost three years and you can see the difference.

“So, when we encourage mothers to breastfeed their babies, the child will be well-fed and a well-breastfed baby will have

less visits to hospital.”

Hamzat reiterated the Lagos State Government’s commitment toward supporting the people, especially women.