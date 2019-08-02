Sanwo-Olu’s Cabinet: Lagos Assembly Screening C’ttee Grills Additional 5 Nominees

The Lagos State House of Assembly 16-man ad hoc Committee for Screening Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s Commissioners and Special Advisers nominees on Friday grilled additional five five as the exercise entered second day.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the committee, headed by Mr Rotimi Abiru, a four-term lawmaker representing Somolu Constituency II, had on Thursday screened eight of the 25 nominees.

The screening being carried out at the Lateef Jakande Auditorium, Assembly Complex, Ikeja, is ongoing as the committee is currently on a break to observe the Jumaat prayers.

The five additional nominees screened before the break were: Mrs Bolaji Dada, Mr Lere Odusote, Mr Moyo Onigbanjo (SAN), Mrs Uzamat Akinbile-Yusuf and Mr Segun Dawodu.

Meanwhile, the committee at the first session on Thursday screened Mrs Toke Benson-Awoyinka, Princess Aderemi Adebowale, Mr Tunji Bello, Ms Adekemi Ajayi-Bembe, Dr Wale Ahmed and Prof. Akin Abayomi.

Others screened were: Mr Hakeem Fahm and Mr Gbenga Omotoso.

NAN reports that Sanwo-Olu’s 25 cabinet nominees sent to the House were: Dr Rabiu Onaolapo, Mrs Folashade Adefisayo, Prof. Akin Abayomi, Dr Idris Salako, Mr Tunji Bello and Mr Gbenga Omotoso.

Others are Mrs Toke Benson-Awoyinka, Mrs Bolaji Dada, Mr Lere Odusote, Dr Frederic Oladeinde, Mr Gbolahan Lawal, Dr Wale Ahmed, Mr Moyo Onigbanjo (SAN), Mr Hakeem Fahm and Mrs Ajibola Ponnle.

Also on the list are Mr Aramide Adeyoye, Mr Segun Dawodu, Mrs Uzamat Akinbile-Yusuf, Mr Sam Egube, Ms Ruth Olusanya, Princess Aderemi Adebowale, Mr Tunbosun Alake Mr Afolabi Ayantayo, Ms Adekemi Ajayi-Bembe and Mr Femi George.

Since the commencement of the exercise on Thursday, only one nominee, Ahmed was told to take a bow and leave without being questioned by members of the committee.

Ahmed is a former member of the House during the 4th Assembly (1999-2003) and presently the State Secretary of APC.

Speaking to newsmen after the exercise on Thursday, Abiru said: “The people demonstrated a high level of knowledge and understanding of government.

“They realised that this is a call to service and they have promised that they will add their experience to governance.

“I don’t have any doubt that those that we have spoken to so far are good hands that will join hands with the governor to make the state better,” he said. (NAN)