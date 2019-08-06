WORLD
122 Illegal Immigrants Rescued Off Western Libyan Coast
Libyan navy on Tuesday said that 122 illegal immigrants have been rescued during the past three days off the country’s western coast.
The rescued immigrants are of different African, Asian and Arab nationalities, and they include women and children, the Libyan navy said in a statement.
The immigrants were rescued off the coast of the capital Tripoli and have been taken to a reception centre in the city after providing humanitarian and medical assistance, the statement said.
Because of the insecurity and chaos, Libya is a preferred point of departure for illegal immigrants wanting to cross the Mediterranean toward Europe, many of whom drown on the way.
Improved weather conditions increase the flows of illegal immigrants toward Europe, particularly off western Libyan coast.
