HEALTH
Gombe Governor Inaugurates Committee On Healthcare
Worried by the despicable healthcare facilities in the state, governor of Gombe State, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, yesterday inaugurated a 9-man Committee on Healthcare.
The brief inauguration ceremony was held at the governor’s office, Government House, Gombe.
The committee has Prof Usman Aliyu El-Nafaty as its chairman, while the members are, Dr Mohammed Isa Umar, Arc Yunusa Yakubu, Dr James Emmanuel Madi, Dr Muazu Ishaq, QS Ahmed Mohammed Kabir, Dr Joshua Abubakar Difa, Mrs Rachael Massa, and Hajiya Zainab Idris Haruna the secretary.
The governor gave the terms of reference of the committee to include; review the operational framework on human resources for the health sector in line with the disposition of health workforce across all the tiers of the health system in the state; suggest and Implement immediate ways of bridging the health workforce gap in the state.
It also includes the conduct of a rapid needs assessment (physical and operational) of key health facilities especially the Specialist Hospital and recommend improvements in the short, medium- and long-term basis needed for the facilities to meet the required standards of their establishment.
The committee is to also critically appraise the abandoned projects in the Specialist Hospital and see to its immediate completion and recommend the best available option to the government.
The governor charged members of the committee to live up to their responsibilities by doing a thorough job, as well as justify the confidence reposed in them.
Chairman of the committee, Prof Usman Aliyu El-Nafaty while thanking the governor, assured that the committee would execute the terms of reference faithfully.
