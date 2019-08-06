Gunmen Invade Niger Secretariat, Cart Away N9.8m

Armed gunmen yesterday morning held civil servants and other visitors hostage at the Abdulkareem Lafene secretariat as they attacked the account staff of the office of the Niger State head of service and carted away over N9.8million they withdrew from the bank for official duties.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the gunmen numbering about four and wielding AK47 rifle overtook the vehicle of the account staff in front of the secretariat when they were coming back from one of the commercial banks.

Immediately the gun men collected the money, they drove in one Toyota car towards Western Bypass Minna but their vehicle broke down just after Customs office where they spent 30 minutes snatching another car and offloading the money to the car.

It was gathered that the gunmen who were shooting sporadically after removing the money from the car, turned back and took eastern bypass towards Minna Sarkin Paws road.

An eyewitness account further revealed that for about one hour, they were operating, shooting and causing pandemonium between the secretariat till after Custom office, as neither security nor vigilantes in the Secretariat, and along the areas made attempt to chase them.

The Niger State Command police public relations officer, Dan Inna Abubakar Mohammed confirmed the incident saying that the gunmen are being trailed, which was why they kept changing vehicles.

He stated that information have been sent out to all the police formations in the state to ensure that the culprits are caught before they get away with the money.