Ogun To Demolish Houses Harbouring Criminals

Following the rising wave of banditry and kidnapping in Ogun State, Governor Dapo Abiodun has declared that his administration will demolish houses suspected to be harbouring criminals, while their owners would also be arrested and prosecuted as accomplices.

The governor stated this known while briefing newsmen yesterday in Abeokuta on the security situation in the state and his administration’s determination to confront the criminals.

Abiodun vowed to smoke out criminals from wherever they could be hibernating, including using drones to ensure that they are arrested, prosecuted and the appropriate justice apportioned to them.

Flanked by the state commissioner of police, Bashing Makama and the director, Department of State Services (DSS), David Torse, the governor said that the state security architecture would be restructured to ensure adequate protection of life and property.

The governor said that the step became necessary in view of the kidnap of a pastor of The Redeem Christian Church of God (RCCG) and four others at the J3 axis of Ogbere in Ijebu Waterside local government and that of Dayo Adewole, son of the immediate past minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole along other staffers of Lafia Hospital, Ibadan, Oyo State at the Alapako/Onigaari axis of the Lagos-Ibadan express recently.

“Let me use this opportunity to sound this very strong note of warning to our landlords and any property owner, that any property or facility found to be serving as hideout for criminals will not only be taken over by the state, but we will demolish them.

“The landlords will also be arrested and handed over for prosecution for harbouring criminals: we will consider and treat them as accomplices.

“The two incidents are a test of our resolve and we have demonstrated in clear terms our strong commitment to ensuring that our dear state will continue to be secured for our people and all those who have made our dear state their home.

“Let me state in clear terms that no part of Ogun State will be a safe haven for criminals and criminality in whatever form: whether on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Sagamu-Benin-Ore Expressway, Abeokuta-Sango expressway or even our township roads, inter-state roads. We shall smoke them out, we shall arrest them and we shall hand over to the swift hands of justice.

“Let me assure all our people that we are unreservedly committed to giving Ogun State and her people a focused and qualitative governance and we are committed to creating the enabling environment for a public-private sector partnership which we believe is fundamental to the growth of this state and the individual prosperity of our people,” he said.

The governor also explained that his administration is working towards reorganising the state’s Security Trust Funds to comprise key stakeholders alongside government officials “and some of our longstanding retired law enforcement officers.

“In another dimension, there is a South West zonal initiative that will also have a wholesome crime fighting apparatus, this will also be unfolded in the next couple of weeks,” he said.