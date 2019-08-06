EDUCATION
Our Student Didn’t Commit Suicide Over Academic Challenge – OAU
The authorities of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife have debunked the insinuation that Opeyemi Dara, a part four student of the Department of English committed suicide due to her poor academic performance.
In a statement by the institution’s public relations officer, Abiodun Olarewaju, he stated that Opeyemi Dara had successfully completed her course work that earned her at least a Second Class Lower Division.
“Miss Dara is on a Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 2.68 which qualified her, at least, to be an average student on a 2-2 class.
“It is, therefore, our firm belief that a student who was on Second Class ((Lower Division) cannot be said to be poor academically, talkless of committing suicide because of such.
“In actual fact, Opeyemi Dara did not have any outstanding course except her project which she was yet to submit.
“The project couldn’t have been a challenge to her because she had authored two books – ‘Heels on Steel’ (a play) and ‘Let Me Run Mad Today (a poem) both published by the Words Rhymes and Rhythm Limited,” he said.
While commiserating with the parents, guardians, colleagues, friends and well-wishers of the late student, over her untimely death, Olanrewaju noted that Obafemi Awolowo University has a very robust Student Advisory System which has been in place for decades.
According to him, the university has the highest number of dedicated guidance counsellors of any university in Nigeria.
Meanwhile, the vice-chancellor, Prof. Eyitope Ogunbodede, has appealed to all members of staff and students of the university to take advantage of the mechanisms put in place by the university administration in addressing all academic, social, medical and other challenges.
