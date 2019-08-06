Connect with us
CRIME

Traditional Ruler Abducted In Enugu

A traditional ruler, Igwe Sunday Orji, has been kidnapped by yet to identified gunmen  barely four days  after a Catholic priest, Rev Father Paul Offu, was shot dead and a driver, Kenneth Igwe, abducted almost on the same spot.

Igwe Orji was abducted around Ogbaku-Umuogbe end of the ever-busy Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway.

The spokesman of the Enugu State Police Command, Ebere Amaraizu, confirmed the development. He, however, said that the police had swung into action to rescue the victim.

According to the family sources, the abductors have established contact with them with a demand of N50million ransom.

But, the police could not confirm the ransom angle.

