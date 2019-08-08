Former Presidential Aide Appeals For Power Shift In Benue

A former national coordinating chairman in the office of the Special Adviser to President Goodluck Jonathan on Ethic and Values, Comrade Raphael Ogbaji has lamented that a particular ethnic group had continously governed Benue state without corresponding development and appealed for a reverse.

Comrade Ogbaji who made this known while speaking with newsmen in Makurdi, decried the level through which Benue is sinking in terms of development of saying that he is passionate to change the narrative if given the opportunity.

According to Ogbaji, my quest and dream is predicated on the fact that a particular ethnic group has continually governed the State without corresponding or commiserate development and the state is a multi- tribal state. He regretted that states like Plateau and Nasarawa have experienced development while Benue state has continued to wallow in the shadow of underdevelopment.

The former presidential aide intimated that he has evolved a strategic plan known as ‘Oloko Developmental Policy Strategy’ which would soon be launched, explaining that it will focus on issues responsible for the state underdevelopment and solutions.

“The policy is targeted at scientific emancipation of the state. It entails developing a technological driven economy. I will provide the enabling environment as well as focus on security and welfare of the people”.

“There is need for the people to be informed about employment. I have what it takes to bring foreign partnership and investment to the state, having travelled to more than 19 countries of the world. I have the interest to govern the state and the political will to turn things around.’

“As an Igede man, I do not see myself as a minority but I want to drive development as a Benue indigene”

Assessing the Ortom led administration, the Founder of Me and You transformation initiative said, ‘if the governor has not satisfied or lived up to the trust of the people, it is left for them to judge and hold him accountable at the end of his government..